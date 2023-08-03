Remembering Wioskowski
Our community has been diminished with the recent passing of Wysox resident Donna Wioskowski, who was active in so many areas.
Donna always had words of encouragement and had both wit and knowledge to sharpen her well-reasoned arguments. Donna always had a hand to lend in times of need.
An elected Towanda school board director, Donna was continuously active in our community. She served as membership chair for the Libertarian Party of Bradford County for a term, and was present and actively involved in every community project that anyone brought her way.
Donna contributed her time and resources to the Community Hygiene Pantry, various food drives, the holiday household goods drive, Adopt-a-Highway roadside cleanups, and more. She shied away from recognition.
Donna was a model for all of us in putting her beliefs into practice, getting involved to make our community a better place. Thank you, Donna, for all that you gave to our community and to me personally. To say that you will be missed is a vast understatement.
Liz Terwilliger
Warren Center, Pa.
On the Trump indictment
Please read this, as it is an easy read. It tells at length at what six people plus Donald Trump were willing to do to stay in power. Everyone outside this little circle was telling him he lost and that all of his schemes to stay in power were illegal or had no proof. They were also trying to force people to do things that they knew was illegal or had no evidence that there was fraud. I also find it hard to believe that he is using donor money to pay his legal fees. No, he is not fit to be president and if re-elected he will spend his term getting even with everyone that did not bow down to him. Remember what Richard Nixon said: ‘I am not a CROOK.’ How did that turn out?
Roy Johnson
Towanda, Pa.
