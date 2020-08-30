Getting us nowhere
For quite a few years now, I’ve read many letters to the editor and I recognize a few prolific writers endorsing the conservative side of politics. They are Republicans, part of Bradford County’s two-thirds majority. In better days they referred to tax-and-spend Democrats, denouncing their too high taxes for too little personal benefit, lambasting the welfare state, and pointing ominously to an ever-growing national debt.
But now these letter writers deliver heavy doses of vitriolic anger. No longer are the third of Bradford County residents simply Democrats; they are liberal, leftwing, fanatical, communist, socialist, pinko Democrats, all looking to, in some unclear fashion, overthrow American values, release violent hordes from our prisons, deprive everyone (except the freed prisoners) of liberty, and unleash anarchy across the land. Anyone who dares promote a Democratic idea is un-American (or, as a relative by marriage once referred to me, “One of them.”).
I grew up in a family with a Republican father and a Democrat mother. I witnessed interesting, constructive political conversations. But my father would never have called my mother a communist, or a socialist, or fanatical. I happen to think the Democratic Party reflects my values and serves my interests better than the Republican Party. I appreciate Social Security, think it should be strengthened; I think we need to continue moving toward healthcare as a right, not a privilege; and I believe government can do good things; it serves purposes not served by private enterprise.
I enjoy rationally discussing political issues with anyone interested in government, including my Republican fishing buddy who can still share a chuckle with me over the current state of affairs. But it’s hard to converse when one is immediately designated as socialist, communist, un-American – one of them. That form of bigotry gets us nowhere.
Verne Hicks
Towanda
Beware
This is a warning letter to the people of Bradford County who are looking for a contractor. Before hiring someone be sure to check them out thoroughly. Make sure they has proper licenses and insurance, references. It has come to my attention that a publicly disreputable, dishonest and bad contractor is looking to hire a carpenter. This can only mean that he is looking to do jobs. You do not want this man to work on your house. Please be warned.
Barbara Krauss
Towanda
