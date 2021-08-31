Protecting our power grid
We must do more to strengthen our power grid against an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) event. Such an event can result from an attack by an enemy, or it can occur naturally. It could result in devastating loss of life. There is disagreement on this, but why take chances?
We should also have a ground-based GPS back-up system, (like Russia has,) or we could lose internet in an anti-satellite attack.
Alvin Blake Athens
A response to Cooke and Fedorchak Sr.
Ken Cooke wrote a letter on Aug. 24 on a number of issues. Unfortunately, most everything he wrote was either misinformation or a lie. Ken started out talking about a doctor by name of Bartlett who can cure people of COVID, which “God” showed him. Bartlett’s treatment is called Budesimide, used for Asthma. I researched this revelation and found that Dr. Bartlett is from Midland, not Dallas. His interview in July of 2020 was on Vimeo. Have you ever heard of Vimeo? Midland’s Memorial Hospital last July stated this was “no silver bullet.” Dr. Bartlett also stated he had provided his information to Sen. Cruz’s office and to President Trump. Did anyone ever hear Sen. Cruz or President Trump mention this as a cure?
Mr. Cooke then mentioned Mike Lindell’s cyber security event in Sioux Falls in August promoting false claims the Chinese added millions of votes to our election. The Dakota news stated the convention was “unable to provide any tangible evidence.” Second, the pillow man’s main “security expert” Josh Merritt admitted on third day that the “data was bogus.”
Mr. Cooke also said “our founding fathers made a covenant with God that we would be a Christian nation. This is totally false and Mr. Cooke can not find any evidence to the contrary, but I can. Our US Senate in 1797 stated clearly “the government of the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian Religion.” These words appeared in the Treaty of Tripoli written by President George Washington and sent to the Senate by Vice-President John Adams.
Fedorchak wondered why no one responds to his letters. It might be because Bradford County residents have no interest in what someone from Georgia says. It also might be because no one believes they are “Trump hating socialist liberal Biden supporters.” It is doubtful anyone in Bradford County considers themselves to be socialists.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
How long will it be?
How long will it be before America wakes up to the fact our president is mentally incompetent to fulfill his duties as president? Since the day this imposturous creator of unity, who has the intellect of a dung beetle, took the oath of office to uphold the Constitution he has brought destruction, division, and sorrow upon America with his inept leadership.
He shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, putting tens of thousands out of work, making us dependent on foreign oil again. His ludicrous liberal policies are causing massive inflation, oppressive and burdensome taxes, and a huge national debt. He refuses to take responsibly for our southern border, letting tens of thousands of unvetted and untested immigrants from around the globe to invade our country spreading their criminal activities and COVID-19 around our nation. Now, we have this disastrous debacle and catastrophic mess in Afghanistan, where many of our citizens and allies will be left behind, and innocent blood will be spilt. I sincerely hope their blood cries from the ground as a testimony against him forever. We have lost our honor in the UN, our allies no longer trust us, and our enemies will no longer fear us.
Most people knew he was not mentally fit to lead the country, yet they voted for him anyway. It was a vote cast against the former President Trump due to their taught hatred of him by the news media. Now, we will all be forced to drink the dregs from this cup of fury, and watch the catastrophic destruction it has released upon world. How long will it be, and how many innocent people must die before this imbecilic buffoon is removed from office? He and all of his conspirators should be arrested for their subversive actions. They need to be court marshaled for their treasonous actions, dereliction of their duties, and consorting with our enemies. When an honorable king rules, his kingdom rejoices, when a dishonorable tyrannical king rules his kingdom mourns.
Craig H. Pierce
Towanda
Creation of COVID
So, U.S. intelligence still divided on origins of Coronavirus per an Associated Press writer in the 8-28-21 issue of The Review. Is that supposed to be new? In my mind, the division of the intelligence services is brought about by the question of: Who can do the best job of covering up our government agencies who funded the felonious development of the coronavirus intended to knock the United States on it’s butt!
How rarely it is mentioned by ‘the press’ that the head of one of our government agencies was the lead contributor to the development of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China. And then, there have been reports that the ‘Dr.’ involved in the development was also involved in the development of the highly touted vaccine with one of the richest computer developers in our country and, along with one of the richest ‘financiers’ in our country!
I have been criticized for not naming names, but my feeling is that anyone who may be interested needs only to read a little deeper or spend more time watching Fox News instead of the other notable news agencies!
Ramon Yale
Ulster
