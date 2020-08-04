COVID-19 lies
Most of us learned early in life that we are not smart enough to get away with a lie. Despite intense censorship, many doctors are risking their livelihoods by documenting their creative alternative treatments for a disease which both Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci promised us.
The marketing of COVID-19 included lies about face masks, hopelessness, a wizard named Fauci, intimidation, cover-ups, lies and suppression of comforting information.
Any discussion of enhancing our immune system by any means was jumped on by the press, Facebook and YouTube. Hitler’s Joseph Goebbels would have been impressed with how effective the pharmaceutical complex,the deep state and radical Democrats have exploited a very sophisticated operation get rid of Trump by any means. I can’t remember if this was plan D, E or F!
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
Safety measures
In this place where I live I am always glad to see the neon green turtle and orange flag on any new stretch of road I travel knowing very well families living here are alerting me to slow down for the life and safety of their loved ones. Also, I am always reassured when I go to a friend’s home where young children are living or visiting in the house, gun cabinets are safely locked. Simple, basic, but vitally important to us all.
I am also very confused, however, when I see a regular flow of local people working, shopping, going home ... folks who also lock their gun cabinet and always slow for green turtles along the road, find it so difficult to put on a paper mask for three minutes to pick up milk or pay for gas, or get a snack and help protect others. Locally-owned stores are heavily frequented and a place in the community where the owner is requiring face masks be worn for the health and the safety of all employees and customers. This is critical!
Why such a basic and necessary act of cooperation helping in the prevention of the COVID virus and reducing drastically the threat and actual deaths of tens of thousands of Americans alone is so difficult for some, I don’t know.
Let’s simply rethink our daily responsibility to others in our home counties, most immediately, and let’s not make a mistake, borrowing an old adage, “not seeing the forest for the trees.” Here, now, cooperation really matters!
Alex Tate
Troy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.