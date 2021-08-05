Risky behavior
When a person contracts COVID-19, ending up in an intensive care bed is possible. Gasping for air, being hooked up to a ventilator, or dying is possible. If they survive, long-term effects may plague victims the rest of their lives. If the patient has insurance, the cost to their company can be huge. Insurance companies are aware that the COVID-related hospitalizations they are paying for are in large measure preventable. But a cost-free safeguard is available that is 99% effective, a vaccination. Insured people should be warned by their insurance companies that if they choose not to be vaccinated, and end up in the ICU, they may not be covered. That would change a lot of people’s minds. Seems fair to me.
Suzanne Niver
Gillett
Strong foundations
I would like to congratulate Guthrie’s opening of its Foundations Early Learning Center in Sayre. Providing its employees a quality early-learning facility for their children and perhaps others in the Valley can only contribute to a higher probability of enhanced life successes. Multiple studies have clearly shown that the earlier years of a child’s experiences have a dramatic effect as to how one moves forward in life. All individuals who were a party to its VISION and IMPLEMENTATION are to be congratulated.
Marty Borko
Waverly
Enjoying the flowers
Thanks to the wonderful people who plant and tend the flowers on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge and the planters in downtown Towanda.
They are cheery and beautiful.
Thank you,
Rosemary Hoffmann
Towanda
