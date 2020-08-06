Letters to the Editor, Aug. 6, 2020
A letter to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Dear Ms. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,
As a former foreign student in the USA (1975-1982, University of Minnesota) and being very fond of your country, I am getting increasingly concerned about the general drift in the U.S. to the right, partly even into the periphery of fachistoid politics and law enforcement.
I keep following American politics very carefully, and it worries me immensely to see very negative signs that should have no place in democratic societies, like a president employing family and friends, dominating the streets, and such like.
I have been watching a lot of your speeches, interviews, and appearances in different hearings. I am deeply touched by your human and kind support of the needs of the less privileged people. You are truly an ambassador of human dignity.
Allow me to say: You are a joy to the heart.
Thoroughly honest and incorruptible people like you, dear Ms. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have to bring a whole new fresh breeze of air into state and federal governing and people like you have to push for the long-sought and overdue socioeconomic changes in your country.
P.S.: A few words about myself.
I grew up in midst the industrial Ruhrvalley area in the “Adenauer” times during the ‘50s and ‘60s.
The chief industries in this part of Germany at this time were coal, iron, and steel, and the Opel (GM) car factories, actually based in my home town of Bochum.
In this particular period of time, the Secretary of Economics, Ludwig Erhard (1949-1963) and then chancellor (1963-1966) implemented the so-called “social market economy,” which included tariff autonomy, proper wages for workers, health and retirement insurances and workers protection (compensation) during unemployment or sickness.
This very social aspect may have been the foundation of the then-called “German Economical Miracle.”
I learned from early on that we must never leave people behind, not in education, not in sharing the economic resources, and certainly we must not leave people living on the street, in their cars, in tents, or in dwellings not fit for humans.
Andy Schuhly
Bochum, Germany
via Monika Osborn
Columbia Cross Roads
What does it mean?
President Trump has made comments during press conferences, interviews, rallies and tweets that leaves one wondering the meaning.
This past week, the president indicated that people should wear masks when appropriate. He then traveled to Tampa without a mask. Must be it was not appropriate to wear a mask in Florida.
The president has stated many times that if we did not test as much, we would have fewer cases. Does this mean that if we never tested, we would have no cases?
The president is opposed to mail-in ballots for voting but favors absentee ballots. Does this mean that absentee ballots will be delivered by carrier pigeon?
He believes that if Biden is elected “the chaos and bloodshed will spread to every community in our land.” Does this mean protesters will dominate the land including Bradford County?
When asked about the Russians paying Afghanistan soldiers to kill our soldiers, the president said the information was fake news. When told the information was included in his daily briefings, he said, “I probably read more than anyone else.” Does this mean he knows no one who reads or that he cannot comprehend what he reads?
When asked if he approached Russia about this bounty being paid for killing our soldiers, his answer was we did similar things when Russia was in Afghanistan. Does this mean that two wrongs make two wrongs, or does it mean that our commander-in-chief does not care about the safety of our soldiers?
The president wonders why Dr. Fauci is so popular and he is so unpopular. Is this because Dr. Fauci tells the truth?
The president is still touting the use of hydroxychloroquine, mentioning he took it for 14 days. Since all of the health experts on the coronavirus task force insist it has no value for this virus, does this mean it should be taken by healthy people like a vitamin?
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
