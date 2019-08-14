Letters to the Editor, Aug. 14, 2019
A bad scene from a movie
The major media’s talking points on the Jeffrey Epstein “suicide” proves once again the CIA’s labeling of anyone who does not buy into the official story is a nut job is still in play.
Who are the nut jobs? All the people who put Epstein in the same cell with a four-time alleged killer Nicholas Tartaglione, whose buddy Gerard Benderoth chose to kill himself rather than talking to the FBI! Nicholas was once suspended from a police department for perjury and now is facing a death sentence! A prime candidate for making a deal the justice system, much like Epstein. Face it! Everyone knew that Epstein was not going to make it to trial! This is a prime example of the really powerful flexing their muscles in our plain view!
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
Reply to Joyce Richlin
Either you are dehumanizing immigrants because of their perceived actions and perceived effects on our country, or you are doing so because you are a white supremacist. These are the only two choices. If immigrants are a “drain on all of our resources, hospitals, schools, welfare and judicial system,” as Joyce Richlin wrote in the Towanda Daily Review on Aug. 10, then she is correct. If they are not a drain, then she and her source, Gayle King, are wrong and must accept the consequent labeling.
Documented immigrants pay the same taxes as U.S. citizens. Undocumented immigrants, according to the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy and the IRS, paid $26.3 billion in 2015 in income taxes although they aren’t eligible for Social Security or Medicare benefits. ITEP also estimated that they paid $11.7 billion is state and local taxes. According to New American Economy, undocumented immigrants in 2016 contributed between $12 billion and $13 billion to Social Security and $3 billion to Medicare. They pay to create a paper trail in hopes of later attaining legal status.
The myth of immigrants replacing American workers is just that — a myth. Immigration lawyer Matthew Kolken said, “I represent employers, they are willing to hire as many Americans that are willing to take the jobs; Americans aren’t willing to take the jobs.” Also, some Americans may not be qualified for some jobs.
The United States is a nation of immigrants. According to Monique Morrissey, an economist with NME, the native-born U.S. population is stagnant. We need immigration for growth both in our population and our economy. The future of our country depends on it.
John L. Ferri
Towanda
