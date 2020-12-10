Clean up the mess
The United States Supreme Court needs to clean up the mess made by the Pennsylvania Legislature, Gov. Wolf, and our Democrat-controlled activist Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The political hack justices on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court legislated from the bench by extending deadlines beyond what was allowed and by completely removing the strongest safeguard we had against fraud, signature verification.
Unfortunately, our legislature was not without blame in this. The method by which they created the mail-in ballot fiasco was unconstitutional. What should have occurred was an amendment to the Constitution if they were desirous of creating a new method of voting. This would have required adoption of the amendment through two successive two-year legislative sessions, followed by advertising of the question to be placed on the ballot throughout the state, and ultimately ending in a vote by the people of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Instead, they went their own way in the form of passing Gov. Wolf-approved legislation. Well, that means they bear the full responsibility of fixing it.
While it will not fix this legislative catastrophe, the General Assembly must immediately hold hearings into the alleged fraud and irregularities that occurred in the 2020 election. Otherwise the alleged fraud and irregularity of a few counties will undermine the honest efforts of the majority of our county election officials and poll workers. Worse, every fraudulent vote allowed to stand negates an honest vote, disenfranchising the constitutional rights of an American citizen.
Every single violation must be referred to the appropriate authorities, regardless if the particular incident was sufficient to change the result of any one particular election. Enough is enough. It is time for our representatives to stop making excuses, stand up for the foundation of our Republic, and earn the salary and benefits we pay them each month.
Doug McLinko
Wysox
Rhyme time
Perhaps some of the never Trumpers would like this little ditty:
President Trump sat on his rump
And watched the virus rise.
But to his surprise
Despite his lies
He saw his presidency’s demise.
Theresa Brennan
Towanda
