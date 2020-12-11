How did Trump lose?
Joe Biden will become president on Jan. 20 regardless of what Trump, his enablers, Commissioner McLinko, and his supporters believe. How did this happen? There are two scenarios.
The first is that Democrats rigged the election. The brilliant plot sacrificed some down-ballot elections to divert suspicion. It also survived scrutiny of Republican led states who certified Biden as the winner because they could find no valid reason to do otherwise.
The second scenario is that tens of millions of people already knew or finally realized that Trump is a lousy president who is not interested in doing his job. He golfs obsessively. He has done almost nothing to slow or stop the pandemic and has actively exacerbated its spread. He is a white supremacist with no impulse control who denies science. Democrats merely convinced 81 million people to vote. After losing, he is whining and grifting his supporters for money that he will use personally.
Trump’s on-crack legal team sued Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin for voter fraud. There were recounts. Trump spent $3 million for a Wisconsin recount that added votes for Biden. He lost Georgia three times. All 50 lawsuits were denied because Trump’s lawyers provided no evidence for alleged voter fraud. Why? Because there was no fraud. It was a secure election. The U.S. Supreme Court denied Trump’s request to overturn the Biden victory in Pennsylvania.
There is, however, an ongoing attempt to corrupt the election, but it is by Trump and his enablers and some supporters. Trump is attempting to interfere with the results of three states by contacting and pressuring officials to overturn results for no valid reason. Each is a federal crime. Trump should also be indicted for sedition as soon as he is no longer in office – on Jan. 20.
John L Ferri
Towanda
The Beginning of the end
Our democracy depends on free and fair elections. In 2016, President Trump lost the popular vote by 3 million votes but won the electoral college with 306 electoral votes. In 2020, Joe Biden won the popular vote by 6 million votes while securing the electoral college with the same number of votes as Trump in 2016. Never in our country’s history has the winner of a presidential election been questioned when the margin was 6 million votes. However, leading up to election day, the president repeatedly claimed he would only lose if the election was rigged. Now that he’s lost, he has a host of attorneys filing lawsuits with no success. Even our newly conservative Supreme Court won’t hear the case from Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly.
In our state, two Republicans were elected to statewide office, including local Stacy Garrity, something that hasn’t happened in 60 years. Meanwhile, Joe Biden won over 80,000 votes more than Trump, twice Trump’s margin of victory in 2016. What does this mean? Republicans turned out to vote, but many of them voted for Biden instead of Trump. Rather than accept this fact, Republicans in the state House seek to undermine the election with additional lawsuits and a request that Congress throw out our results.
To Reps. Pickett and Owlett, I say, “This must stop.” Our election process is being undermined enough by our president; he does not need your help. History will remember this as the beginning of the fall of our democracy and the two of you as helping it to fall. Rep. Pickett, would you be so kind as to share how many people you got to swear under oath that they saw fraud? To Rep. Owlett, your civics lesson today is that Supreme Courts settle constitutional disputes. If you do not like the decision, change the law.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
