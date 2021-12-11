Shop local – NOT IN TOWANDA!!
Towanda has a plan to chase away potential business in Towanda. Here’s the plan: You go to breakfast at Havens’ Main Street Diner at 10 a.m. and come back for lunch at noon. You are surprised with a $33 ticket for parking more than three hours (even though you did not).
The next day you shop at Foster Hall Antiques and General Store and stop later in the day for a sandwich at Community Cup for a mid-afternoon sandwich. Again a $33 ticket for parking in our town for more than three hours.
The policy is working great! As I drove downtown today, I noticed more empty spots than I have ever seen during normal business hours. Too bad no one dares to park or shop here.
Tracy Blackman
Towanda
Comments to Ken Cooke
Ken, you may as well give up trying to rationalize the stupidity of “going green” for the sake of the idiots who want solar energy to provide all of our nation’s electrical energy needs!
Especially on the snowy, cloudy days of December, January and February! If it should come to pass, I hope that they freeze their (expletive-deleted) off!
We will be tearing down houses to burn for heat because we no longer will have oil to burn for electric generation and coal has more smoke than oil burners!
And, I agree, electric cars are great for “ditty boppers” who want to run to the corner store for some chewing gum! But, I sure as hell wouldn’t want to head for Texas to visit family in an electric car, nor would I want to fly to Texas on an electric airplane!
Sleepy Joe just wants to kiss Russian (expletive-deleted) so that they will supply more “nasty,” but “clean burning” oil to the United States rather than use American or Canadian OIL!
Cheers!
Ramon Yale
Ulster
