Acting responsibly
A local grocery store manager shook her head and expressed her frustration. “I wish people would not make such a big deal out of wearing a mask. We (she and her fellow workers) have to wear them eight hours a day. It shouldn’t be so tough for customers to wear them for 15 minutes while they’re in the store.”
Imagine for a minute you work in a hospital. Let’s say you’re a phlebotomist – you draw blood samples from patients. You receive an order to draw blood from an admitted patient. When you get to the patient’s room, there is a sign on the door: “Isolation.” The sign tells you the patient has, or may have, a potentially transmittable disease. The sign tells you to wear a mask before you enter the patient room.
What do you do? Suppose for a second you realize you drew blood from this patient previously, before they were diagnosed as having a potentially transmittable disease and were placed in isolation. Do you wonder about your exposure?
Right now public places we enter are isolation rooms. We don’t know if the people we are sharing the space with have a transmittable disease or not. We do know there’s a transmittable disease present and prevalent in our community. And before you shrug and say, “Heck, I’m young and healthy. I can handle a little virus,” remember that people in better physical condition than you have died from this disease. Even if you survive it, the after effects may dramatically change your life for years to come.
Wearing a mask is not a sign of weakness or a political statement. It’s simply being aware of conditions and acting responsibly.
Verne Hicks
TOWANDA
Response to Ferri/Hunt LTE of 12/11/20
I won’t restate all the great work President Trump did for America as it would fall on bias blindness/deafness.
Now, you Trump haters have your socialist leaders in charge. Let’s see if they can do as well as Trump.
There is no question the presstitutes and the media pimps protected Biden. It was the worst case of election interference in the history of our nation, pulled off by a consortium of media and tech companies who have made it their business to promote hate, division, and to dupe an utterly ignorant electorate to bolster their own interests and anti-American ideology.
In a survey of Biden voters in seven swing states, one in six declared they wouldn’t have voted for Biden if they had been aware of one or more of these major news stories which somehow (ahem) had been omitted from mainstream newscasts and censored by social media sources.
• 35.4% were completely unaware of serious accusations of sex assault against Joe Biden.
• 45.1% were unaware of likely influence-peddling scandal involving Hunter Biden and his dad. They were also unaware that Hunter Biden’s laptop computer gives damning evidence for all of this.
• 25.3% were unaware that Kamala Harris has the most radical record of anyone in the Senate.
• 43.5% never heard that President Trump brokered historic peace agreements in the Middle East and has received three nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize
• 50.5% had no idea that President Trump’s policies had not only made the United States energy-independent but made us an actual energy exporter.
• 36.1% unaware of what a great job President Trump did in the early stages of the Chinese virus and his follow up despite attacks from the obstructionists.
Were any of you duped by the omissions of mainstream newscasts and censoring by social media sources?
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA.
FORMER BRADFORD COUNTY RESIDENT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.