Make an informed decision
Brian Williams, in his farewell speech to the nation, said, “I worry for my country,” as well he should and so should we. There are many media outlets today not broadcasting the news as did Walter Cronkite and John Cameron Swayze. They now put a spin on the news and only broadcast what they want you to see and promote their own political agendas. I urge you to watch all these media outlets, not just one, but all. Regardless of your political affiliation, take it all in. Also take in what is happening here in our own county. I am not going into it – you can see it if you look. We live in the greatest nation on the face of the earth, but it can be taken away from us in a heartbeat. If you believe in God and hold the American flag dear to your heart, bow before Him and stand for the flag; if you don’t that is your right and you are entitled to it. My informed decision is to protect the constitution, honor my God, my country and my flag. That is my right as well, and I shall vote for those that share the same values. I pray that our freedoms and our God given rights provided for us in our constitution are never taken away from us. Make an informed decision and decide for yourself what you would like to see in your country in the future. Possibly then, you may decide to change course and have Brian Williams feeling better about the future of this great country we call home. Bottom line folks, don’t drink the KoolAid before you know what’s in it. It can kill you. Tell me I’m wrong folks, tell me I’m wrong.
I want to mention the Christmas lights in our town and the red, white and blue lights shining on the courthouse. They are beautiful. Kudos to all those instrumental in making it happen.
Bruce Fowler
Towanda
A change of thought
I find it a bit impelling to comment on the expressions of my old friend and ex-Ulster neighbor who seemingly has a problem with our ex-President Donald Trump.
While commenting on all of the purported sins of Donald Trump, I am surprised that No comments were put forth on the current occupier of the White House and his family, who has a list of purported financial and sexual shenanigans a mile long!
Thankfully, there are two or three potential Republican candidates who may be available in 2024! I would vote for any of them, or Donald Trump, instead of any of the Biden clan!
We do have an interesting period ahead, don’t we? I hope that I live long enough to see it smooth out!
Ramon Yale
Ulster
