They found no room at the inn
I pick up old newspapers at the public library to start the fire in my wood stove.
Today, I saw a photo in the Wall Street paper depicting people huddled in the mud and in the cold fronting huge coiled concertina wires with helmeted soldiers at the other side of the divide and an equally huge Army truck looming.
What does the inn symbolize?
It stands for shelter and warmth and sustenance; the basic needs for all of us.
It stands as a welcome for those who are outdoors in the cold. Among them could be a pregnant woman or a frail old man, or a hungry child.
The inn also represents the door to our hearts; the heart may be cold and indifferent, or it may shine with the inner light of love.
Monika Osborn
Columbia Cross Roads
Going blind but here is what I have seen
I am 82 years old. When in grade school and high school, we often heard prayers for wisdom and such ended with “in Jesus’ name.” The same was true of our school board meetings, township meetings and other public meetings. Many people emigrated to America and were not offended when we prayed because they understood that they had come to a Christian nation. They understood that the majority of our founding fathers were Christians and they wisely put into our Constitution the protections that emigrating people could freely practice whatever faith they came here. They also understood that no one was going to force them to become Christians or Jews.
Our founding fathers understood that we as a nation needed strong moral standards if we were going to survive as a free nation. They even authorized the printing and distribution of Bibles to our schools of that time hoping that our future leaders would understand the moral principals set forth. They were not trying to convert anyone. They also never intended that there would be a state church such as in England.
For the first 150 years or more our leaders understood and supported the moral principals. Consequently the God who created those principals greatly prospered and protected this Christian nation. So what has happened in the last 50 or more years? Our leaders have forsaken and abandoned these BIBLICAL MORAL PRINCIPALS to where we can no longer expect GOD to protect and prosper us. Ron Reagan had it right when he expressed that when a nation no longer is one nation under GOD it will soon be one nation gone under. We seem to have forgotten that we are also a part of God’s creation.
The only thing that will save us as a viable nation would be a massive revival and return to GOD. The alternative, which appears very close, is the return of Christ to take the Christians out of here.
Ken Cooke
Gillett
