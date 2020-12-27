Wyalusing rope rescue
I, for one, want to congratulate every single one of the rescue personnel for a job well done. I listened to the whole event and you did yourselves proud. And I want everyone who reads this to know that. Great job! Blinding snow, below freezing temps and beyond steep terrain, hundreds of feet above the river. Not too many would have done that. Keep up the great work. Thank God we have you.
Nancy Mitchell
Ulster
Recognizing dedication
I wish to thank the employees of Windham Township for all of their hard work throughout the two storms. One walked in the snow to get in, the other one had to be picked up in the snow.
I want to thank all our residents for their patience. The last week or two has been very trying.
All the townships have done the best they can with limited equipment and manpower, 15 hours a day.
They all put their families last to do the job most won’t do and are in harm’s way every minute. And yes it’s their job, but people forget they have families also that need them in trying times.
So, with all this said ... nice Job done by all you guys
Gale Bowen
Windham Township Supervisor
Renters need help
This is in reference to the article about the extra funds that were still left from tenants having their rents paid but up until December 2020 ... and now come to read about there were still a lot of funds left from (Cares Act) I think it was, to help people like me, on low income. So as I have read about the extra funds were given to the Pa. correctional ... why in the hell would they give them the rest of the funds that needed to get used????? Why not continuing to help people out there that could still of used the help with their rent getting paid, not putting their rent off, because then they would to still to pay it back in the long run. People still need help with their rent, corrections already have a roof over their heads and three meals a day.
Peggy Grogan
Towanda
Ivermectin and HCQ could have eliminated about 240,000 COVID-19 deaths
On Dec. 8, Dr. Pierre Kory, president of the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, called for the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs to review the already expansive and emerging medical evidence on Ivermectin to prevent and as a early treatment for Covid-19.
Hopefully Ivermectin will not be given the same “hatchet job” like the media and the vaccine companies unfairly did to HCQ. Had we used these early response medicines from day one the death rate from COVID-19 would have been 80% less and economic damage would have been minimal.
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
