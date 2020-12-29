Supporting false claims of victory
If you continue to support Trump and his false claims about winning the election, you are not a patriot but an anarchist. To continue the charade that Trump won, you are attempting to destroy the very principle of democracy, the right to vote and the will of the people carried out.
Trump lost. There is no credible evidence that he didn’t. Over 40 court decisions, his own AG, head of security and many Republicans recognize he lost. I have many times said that he followed Hitler and he did. If you want to know where he is headed now, I hope you have read “The Prince.” It is a blueprint of where he is headed and wants to go. He is a sick man who wants to be dictator of America. It would have been a nice gift for Christmas if our leaders in the Senate and House had or would show some courage, honor, and intelligence. If you are a continuing supporter of Trump, you are no friend of democracy. Trump is and will continue to be the worst president we have ever had, and I hope and pray he won’t be the first dictator. It is going to take some courageous Republicans and Democrats to save us from his madness.
Opinion without evidence leads you to a false truth. Isaac Asimov said, “I believe in evidence. I believe in observation, measurement, and reasoning, confirmed by independent observers. I’ll believe anything, no matter how wild and ridiculous, if there is evidence for it. The wilder and more ridiculous something is, however, the firmer and more solid the evidence will have to be.” There is no evidence that there was massive fraud, no evidence that Trump won. It is all smoke and mirrors perpetrated by people who have no obligation to the truth.
Common sense, reason, facts and evidence show who won. If you can’t accept the democratic process, then you are betraying your country.
Jack Schamel
Chemung
Three more rhymes for the never Trumpers
1.) It’s such a task
To wear a mask,
So, we’ll just breathe on each other.
We’ll have a rally
Come Joe and Sally
What WHAT! if we kill one another.
2.) If you work for Trump
You need to know
That he must always be right.
Or if you don’t
He’ll tweet “You’re FIRED”
In the middle of the night.
3.) I want to stay
And golf I’ll play,
For I might have to go to jail.
But that’s OKAY
As my base will pay
75 percent of my bail.
Theresa Brennan
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.