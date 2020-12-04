The thought police are out in full force to keep you in the dark
For months and months I’ve been reading a sign along a road saying “BEAT THE VIRUS! WEAR A MASK”
This runs contrary to the fact that social distancing is more important than wearing a mask as might be washing our hands and not touching our faces with our fingers. The way you beat the coronavirus is not to get very sick and die from it. But apparently that is not important to some because of the total hatred towards anyone who suggests Vitamin D3, C and Zinc and pro-biotics and maybe some melitonin!
Building up your immunity has NEVER been on the DO List!
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
History repeats itself
In 1945, facing total defeat, the leader of the country retreated to his bunker, fired his advisors, promised his followers super weapons that would insure his victory. When his super weapons failed, he ordered those left in charge to destroy the country because they were not worthy, having caused him to lose.
Today, Trump is doing the destruction himself. He is spreading lies about our system of voting for the sole purpose of undermining our electoral system. Trump’s own attorneys have admitted they have no proof. Those who believe his lies are completely out of touch with reality.
Having abandoned any leadership in the COVID crisis, he bears responsibility for the more than 250,000 deaths for his lack of leadership. Those who say the COVID is not real have no evidence to support their claims. Those who won’t wear masks in my opinion are un-American. They don’t care about their fellow men or women, only perpetuating what Trump has set as the example. To continue to support this man’s vengeance on our system of government because he lost is a disservice. Republicans especially owe it to the country to call on their senators and congressmen and put a halt to his destructive behavior. He lost and now he wants to take the country with him.
In an election there is supposed to be a period in which the new government has a chance to form and establish itself. To block Biden’s team from access to the White House is just another example of how petty Trump can be. I am not against Trump trying to find a victory in court, but I do have a problem with his frivolous litigation, which even his own lawyers recognize. By staying in courts, he can claim that the election is not decided so he doesn’t have to give Biden’s transition team access. This is not only un-American, it is petty.
It is time to pull the plug on Trump.
Jack Schamel
Chemung
