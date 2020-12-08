Calling for change
A bill, HR3884, passed the House of Representatives on Dec. 4. This bill decriminalizes marijuana. Unfortunately, it also does much more.
During the 2020 campaign, I spoke often about the need for “single issue legislation.” Although this legislation is all about cannabis, this is not what I meant. Don’t get me wrong, I am happy a decriminalization bill passed the House. It will stall in the Senate, but at least this bill has the mainstream media talking about decriminalization as more than just a fringe issue. If the Senate did pick it up, it could clean it up; remove the excess and make it just about decriminalization.
I am strongly in favor of decriminalization; I favor treatment over jail time. This bill, however, tries to do too much. There’s a Bureau of Labor Statistics report requirement, an Opportunity Trust Fund, a tax on cannabis products, a Community Reinvestment Grant Program, a Government Accountability Office Study and the establishment of a Cannabis Justice Office in this bill, in addition to decriminalization. If the bill was just about decriminalization, would it have passed? If we had a less polarized political climate, would the Senate take it up and remove the excess? We’ll never know.
We need change. We need to remove marijuana from the list of scheduled substances under the Controlled Substances Act. This has implications for banking and for the day to day operation of dispensaries in states that have already legalized marijuana. We need to eliminate criminal penalties and expunge convictions for marijuana possession, at a minimum. I’ve emailed Rep. Keller to ask him to explain his vote on this bill. I’ve emailed Sens. Casey and Toomey asking them to take up this legislation and pare it down. I encourage you to do the same.
Liz Terwilliger
WARREN CENTER
Three thoughts
Little did I expect to be sitting at my computer at 7 a.m. writing an LTE, but here goes! Actually, I had planned on going deer hunting, but I have three thoughts that need clearing.
Kudos to Joseph DuPont for his recent LTE and his comments on controlling the infamous bug! I agree that proper diet and supplementing with vitamins, minerals and probiotics like olive leaf extract are the answer! And, I hope that this does not create too big a rush on O.L.E. because I have been taking it for years and I do not want my source to “dry up!”
I would like to publicly thank Rep. Tina Pickett for her recent email regarding the “Investigation of the Fraudulent Electoral Process” perpetrated on our country by the Democrat Party and the computer industry and the “Biden Combine!” Our legislators have to keep pressing to straighten the mess out!
And recently, as I visited my daughter, I had the occasion to read the Morning Times. At one time, not too long ago, I had considered dropping my subscription to The Daily Review after 65-plus years and going to the Morning Times because of the Sudoku puzzles! I am now glad that I didn’t!
Although I believe that I have been told that they both have the same publisher, they do exhibit some notable differences!
What irritated me recently is a “dis-Associated Press” article on current events pertaining to the extremely fraudulent presidential election. In the interest of the well being of the United States of America, said elections should be cancelled and rerun with NO computerized voting machines and with limited certified “write-in ballots!”
While our president may not exude a personality acceptable to the Communist left leaning factions of the antiquated Democrat Party, he does, and we do, deserve a much fairer election process than has been exhibited this year. And, it would be extremely nice if our local newspapers would support such a repeat election!
Ramon L. Yale
ULSTER
