Letters to the Editor, Dec. 12, 2019
Retail impact on the county
This is an open letter to our county commissioners and planning commission. There are a lot of vacant stores all over this county, what are you doing to fix this. When the Valley Kmart closed there was talk of another retail business opening, that was a couple of years ago. Then when the JCPenney, Maurices and Payless shuttered their stores due to the changing economy, and now with Towanda Kmart closed, all we have is Walmart in the Valley. Ben Franklin is gone. What are going to do now? Dollar Generals are popping up to take Kmart’s place with stores opening in almost every town in the county. We are going to need restaurants and other retail stores if we are going to survive, not just the natural gas industry. The natural gas industry brought the boom to this area and after they left after drilling the wells, it went bust. Is there a plan for this? We should be looking to the casino in Nichols as a partner to fill our hotels during the summer when they have concerts.
Bottom line: I would like to see our planning commission and commissioners work on getting these vacant stores filled. Offer tax incentives to lure them here for a commitment, then make an attractive offer. After all, we are one of the busiest state routes in the area and we are not far from the New York border for them to make deliveries to our area. We have hotels both in Towanda and Sayre. Why not utilize them? After all, they were built for the natural gas industry, why not lure other retail stores and restaurants to the area.
Joseph Grohol Jr.
Ulster
Response to John Ferri LTE of 12/7/2019
Wow, first John infers President Trump is like Hitler, then he declares him a Russian agent/asset, both inane claims based upon personal bias of which I shot down/destroyed with sane clarity and FACTS. Now, John declares President Trump is an “incompetent and unfit for any office, public or private,” apparently based upon set-backs Trump experienced in his private life. I do not dispute President Trump has had failures in his private life, SO WHAT! I can think of a whole bunch of SUCCESSFUL business persons, inventors, and even politicians who have experienced set-backs/failures in their private lives. However, calling a successful multi-billionaire an incompetent is silly, quite crass and very biased. Oh, BTW, John also alluded that Congressional Republicans “perhaps have been compromised by Russia.”
As PRESIDENT, Trump has been extremely successful. Here are some general categories. I have indicated how many specifics I can list under these general categories but rules of the Editor limit me.
IGNITING A HISTORIC ECONOMIC BOOM (33 specifics), ROLLING BACK RED TAPE (9 specifics), NEGOTIATING BETTER DEALS FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE (20 specifics), UNLEASHING AMERICAN ENERGY (15 specifics), EXPANDING OPTIONS FOR QUALITY AND AFFORDABLE HEALTHCARE (17 specifics), FIGHTING BACK AGAINST THE CRISIS NEXT DOOR (17 specifics), STANDING UP FOR THE SANCTITY OF LIFE AND PROTECTING RELIGIOUS LIBERTY (16 specifics), KEEPING AMERICAN COMMUNITIES SAFE (13 specifics), ENFORCING OUR LAWS AND SECURING OUR BORDERS (17 specifics), REBUILDING AMERICA’S MILITARY FORCE (21 specifics), RESTORING AMERICAN LEADERSHIP ABROAD (21 specifics), HONORING AMERICA’S COMMITMENT TO OUR VETERANS (14 specifics), TRANSFORMING GOVERNMENT (7 specifics).
As noted, I can supply a total of 209 specifics to the above general categories. If John is interested in these specifics, I will gladly provide them. He has my e-mail address.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
