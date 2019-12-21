Remembering Bill
I would like to acknowledge my brother, William Ennis, who passed away last January and was an icon in your community. He is so very missed by myself and many other people this holiday. Merry Christmas, Billy.
Victoria Bennett
Macungie, Pa.
I’ve written it before and I’ll write it again. It’s so sad that some ladies and men can’t see the woods because of the trees!
Now our president, elected by honest women and men, must be castigated by bitter folks who wanted Hillary to win!
But they can thank their lucky stars that it happened not, ‘cause to date it’s a miracle that no one’s been drowned or shot!
Trump may be coarse and he takes no “guff,” but with employment up, business returns and much other stuff, I’m willing to bet in 2020 he’ll win! With the biggest vote yet! And I will grin!
Ramon Yale
Ulster
Political poker game
Food for thought.
“To use an old cliché, it’s time to call a spade a spade, to say that no matter how many hands we win in this political poker game, we are playing with a stacked deck of gross immorality and ethical incompetence.”
– Marc Galli, Editor, Christianity Today
Penni Eldredge-Martin
Towanda
