The three court jesters
The attempted political coup against our president is now entering its fourth year. It must be horrible to go through life like Nancy Pelosi, Jerrold Nadler, and Adam Schiff, the three court jesters of Congress. They seem to be harboring so much hatred within themselves; it tortures their souls, consumes their lives, and destroys their ability to fulfill their congressional legislative duties. They live their lives solely to fulfill the evil dictates of their hearts, and their odious and malicious agenda to supplant our President Donald Trump.
This whole totalitarian process has been run like a medieval Star Chamber judicial system. They meet in secret, there’s no due process, and they make up their own set of rules as their judicial deception progresses forward. During the public hearings, their star witnesses were directly asked if they had any factual evidence of an impeachable offense, they all unequivocally replied “no.” Their entire testimony was based on hearsay and conjecture. When the three court jesters are directly asked what crimes the president has committed, they can’t give you a definitive answer. This unjust travesty will continue, not to see that justice is done, or to get to the truth; it’s about the three court jesters wanting to subvert and pervert justice in a desperate search to find their mythological and elusive impeachable crime to crucify our president.
During the last three years their attempted coup, not based in facts or evidence, has been a total failure. They have done nothing more than attempt to catch the wind in the palm of their hands. It has become the most expensive and longest running three ring circus and farce on the planet, being orchestrated by the arrogant and maleficent the court jesters, who want to practice medieval Star Chamber justice.
Craig H. Pierce
Towanda
Let us not lose the lettuce
Oh nooooo! No more Northern Tier Greens!?! Please say it’s not so. It’s one of Bradford County’s great comforts and assets to be able to purchase fresh, uncontaminated lettuces and herbs. Can Northern Tier Waste not find someone to purchase, at least carry on and grow this enterprise? It would be very sorry to lose this valuable and distinctive Bradford County product line.
Marguerite Fox Picou
Towanda
