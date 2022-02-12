Abandoned wells
Just finished reading Sen. Yaw’s guest viewpoint on Pennsylvania’s abandoned wells and the need to use all resources available to reduce methane leakage. Methane is, molecule for molecule, conservatively more than 20 times more threatening to climate change than is carbon dioxide. Both need to be reduced. Carbon dioxide results primarily from burning fossil fuels and methane leaking wells and defrosting permafrost. It is good to see Pennsylvania’s efforts to switch to solar and I thank Sen. Yaw for bringing attention to this global challenging issue.
Marty Borko
Waverly
Who’s trying to destroy America?
Mr. Fedorchak Sr., I read your repeated opinion of America being attacked and being destroyed by Democrats. Let me ask you, does Jan. 6 come to mind about America being destroyed? Does Republicans’ – I mean, Trumpet politicians’ – refusal to come to Congress and say what happened on that day come to mind? How about Trumpets trying to suppress the rights of voters who do not vote for them. If the fascist, authoritarian and corrupt Trumpets and their leader of the most corrupt four years of our history are elected again, we will see a dictatorship form of government and, yes, America will be destroyed. You know, Rome ruled for a long time and then destroyed itself. If we allow the Trumpets and Trump get elected again, America might not see its 300th birthday.
Also, did you know the Trumpets are using Pennsylvania taxpayer money to look into voter fraud when it has been proven over and over there was no fraud?
Let’s get back to who’s destroying America, who’s trying to decertify the legitimate results of voters? How about Trump ignoring please to intercede with the violence and destruction of the Capitol. I wonder, who’s trying to destroy America?
Jerry McMenamin
Rome
A possible dim future
I really enjoyed the LTE from Ramon Yale on Jan. 27. He mentioned about some readers putting down John Fedorchak Sr. on some letters he wrote previously.
With energy and food prices going up rapidly, shortages of supplies (why), riots, crime rate, border problems, government scandals, higher taxes, things don’t look good for the future of our country.
You can’t blame the pandemic entirely for this, which it should have been more thoroughly investigated when it first started (probably a reason for this).
There is something in the wood pile that is not good, like a bad apple in the crate – it takes the rest down slowly, but surely. (Think about it).
And another thing, with huge sing-on bonuses and high wages being offered by a lot of businesses, a lot of people still won’t work (wonder why).
Let’s all hope things change before it’s too late.
Remember, if we’re all united, we stand; divided, we fall. Enough said.
One more thing John and Ramon, did you get a sign-on bonus when you were hired? I know I didn’t when hired in 1965.
Gerald S. Sarnosky
Luther Mills
