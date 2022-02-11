Collusion with Communists
I truly wonder how many people I know are aware of the collusion of many industrialists in our country like Bill Gates, who like Mark Zuckerberg are closely tied to the Communist Chinese!
If I seem carried away, I would like to recommend that one watch Mark Levin on Fox News on Sunday evening. Our country has to bring pressure to bear to stop their negative activities. And, everyone should be made aware of the nefarious financial ties between Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, with the Chinese Communists!
Washington and much of the American media needs a serious cleanup!
And, f someone should develop an interest, they might want to read a new book just published, “Red Handed,” by Peter Sweizer.
We must all become more supportive of the conservative movement in the U.S.! We do not need anymore communist infiltration into our country!
Ramon L. Yale
Ulster
Ballot harvesting nothing new
I watched a television broadcast over the weekend that one guest wanted to discuss ballot harvesting in upstate New York in the 2020 election. The host wouldn’t let him continue, but, he acted like it was a new item to discuss. Boy have I got news for him! Being a lifelong resident of Standing Stone Township, I have read many history books of the area. First, facts, not opinion, the first two surveys completed for the Standing Stone area consisted of land on both sides of the river. First, the Long Township stretched from the Standing Stone to Meshoppen. Second, by Pennsylvania rules, Standing Stone Township itself. Issues arose during election time when the river was high, people struggled to cross it. So, ballot harvesting started in Bradford County. Individuals would collect ballots, go to a ferry, and deliver them to their appropriate site. The issue was the counts from one side of the river to the other differed.
As a result, another survey, creating Asylum, Sheshequin, Terry, Tuscarora, Wilmot and Wyalusing townships. These were created from four of the original five townships being Springfield, Standing Stone, Claverack and Ulster.
Surprisingly in 1760, there was obvious interference with ballots, but today it’s a controversy and surprise? I would love to believe today’s John Q Public had more integrity than 260 years ago, but I also read the police blotter.
Other available Pa DATA, there were 57,652 mail in ballots with only the president selected. No down level selections made for federal, state or local positions. My question on these, and unable to find the answer, were these 57K ballots on original ballots? Or copies?
I’m glad Mr. Fedorchak still shows interest in this area, it’s like he stills lives at the foot of the hill from me.
Jack Coates
Standing Stone
