Letters to the Editor
Downtown fire – Towanda citizen recognition update
Any phone call of a building fire, like death, tends to get your immediate attention as nothing else. When you find there were no fatalities, it makes all else a minor inconvenience. The historic building made its debut on 208 Third St. in 1862. A year ago, we celebrated completion of an extensive renovation. Effectively, we are faced with an elephant-sized rebuild. The question I asked was how am I going to eat this elephant ... we’re going to eat it one bite at a time. Such is applicable when taking difficult courses in school, or accepting a life-threatening diagnosis. Attitude is altitude! But, it’s easier said than done. We’ve been most fortunate to have wonderful and caring tenants and neighbors. I’ve had the distinct pleasure to work with the borough code officer Mr. Sluyter and representative Paul Schweitzer for over 30 years. The swift response of seven fire departments reflects the highest caliber of the volunteers. My family wishes to add our special thanks and appreciation to Jeremy Sluyter, who ran across the street with a motherload of fire extinguishers along with his sons Rylee and Reese. As anyone can see, the apple does not fall far from the tree. By the way, that night, the temperature hovered at a solid minus 3F while the clock shivered at 4 a.m.
End of last week, the renovation moved forward with Penelec replacing all the electrical meters and restoring power. Shortly thereafter, water and natural gas is expected to show up with a slew of frozen burst pipes. The other shoe to drop will be the condition of the gas water heaters and the architect directives.
On the drawing board is an addition to the front entrance – a roof over the deck – with classic Roman columns that housed the 160-year-old building. Again, our deepest thank you and congratulations to all for a job well done.
Chuck and Karen Kovacs
TOWANDA
I don’t care
I don’t care that you wasted your vote on Trump. I do care that since the election, you have continued to push the false claims that he won, that there was widespread fraud even after over 60 courts found otherwise with judges appointed by him.
I do care that Republicans in the House and Senate are in the face of overwhelming evidence Jan. 6 was not a peaceful demonstration, but a blatant attempt to overthrow and destroy our government. Louis Brandeis said, “Crime is contagious. If the government becomes a law breaker, it breeds contempt for the law.” Jan. 6 demonstrated what Trump’s conduct led to.
I do care that more Americans are not standing up to those who lie. You won’t change their minds, but you can let them know you don’t accept their misplaced loyalty to a would-be dictator and that you don’t accept their lies and bullying.
I do care that so many Americans still harbor hate towards minorities, whether color, race, social status, sexual preference, religion or ethnic background. Those who show their prejudices are not worthy to represent us and need to be voted out.
I do care that so many states are trying to restrict voting. Voting is the backbone of a democratic society and those trying to restrict voting demonstrate that they want a dictatorship rather than a democracy. Only by standing up and using our resources, people, money and strength of will can we preserve what is now a fragile democracy.
I don’t care if standing up against his lies and threat may cause me to lose a few friends. That is the price I am willing to pay for our democracy. There comes a time when conflict is necessary. This country was not made by citizens who were afraid of being criticized or attacked.
It is time for those who have remained silent to speak out and contribute time and money to electing real representatives to the House and Senate.
Jack Schamel
CHEMUNG
