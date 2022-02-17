Benefits of mail-in voting
It has been a very short while since you published my letter about my father, Kenneth Brown, and his difficulty in voting with the voting machine in the last election. I would like to thank Fred Hunt of Standing Stone for his letter about the benefits of mail-in voting, which are many for older voters. I would think that the Republican Party would welcome no effort mail-in voting because so many voters are getting older and have difficulty with electronic devices. I fully support mail-in voting with no conditions. It is wonderful! No problems in worrying about the weather, worrying if you will be healthy enough to wait in line (this seems like forever and ever), worrying about if you can get a ride if you do not drive a car and much more. The form I filled out required me to put down my driver’s license, last four numbers of my Social Security number, my home address, my e-mail address, my landline home number and also my cell number. When you go to your voting place, do they ask for any of these? Yes, mail-in voting is safe.
I would also love to have Pennsylvania pass legislation to have everyone over the age of 18 be able to vote for ANYONE in ANY party! No more requiring you to register Republican or Democrat for the primaries. The founding fathers did not see this situation; the founding fathers gave us the right to vote BUT did not put any restrictions on being able to vote. I also would love a moment for voting over your own computer or cell phone. This would put many butt holes in a bunch.
Cynthia S. Brown
Towanda
America’s crown is falling
America’s Crown of freedom and liberty, which America has worn so proudly upon her head for 250 years, is falling. The crown was formed on July 4, 1776 when 12 delegates of the 13 colonies voted to approve the Declaration of Independence. It contains three of the most beautiful jewels ever bestowed upon a nation – Life, Liberty and The Pursuit of Happiness. They declared themselves free colonies, forming an autonomist nation, throwing off the yoke and shackles of a tyrannical king. Ten of the precious jewels are known as the Bill of Rights. It seems like our constitution and the glory of America’s Crown, which our elected politicians took an oath to protect, are the same ones who want to plunder all of its jewels.
Our politicians in all levels of government and our education systems are constantly trying to destroy the jewels in the Bill of Rights in America’s Crown. They all seem to believe they have the right to control us, through proclamations, and draconian mandates, bypassing our legislative process. Our freedom of speech is constantly under attack by intimidating and shaming people who have different views than theirs with ignominious statements and draconian tactics. They want to infringe upon our rights to freedom of religion and to keep and bear arms. They even spy on their citizens without a warrant. Now, they want to take away the constitutional rights of the states by federalizing our election laws.
America has become a divided nation between those who value their democracy and freedoms and those who are willing to exchange them to be ruled by intimidation, domination, and authoritarianism. The big question is, in the end, which group is going to dominate and rule America; will freedom continue to ring? If America continues down this path, America’s Crown will fall. I hope we never have to look back, someday, and say, America’s glorious crown, which was the envy of the world, has fallen and is no more.
Craig H. Pierce
Towanda
