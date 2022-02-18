Praising McLinko’s effort
My husband and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Doug McLinko for fighting against Act 77.
We were appalled when we were made aware that Tina Pickett voted and supported this act.
We are glad we have people like Doug fighting for truthful elections and have the guts to stand up for our country.
Steve and Cindy Watkins
Ulster
A final response to Mr. Fedorchak
I am not a “liberal Socialist Democrat.” I have voted for every Republican candidate since 1964 except for 2008; 2016 and 2020. How many times have you voted for a Democrat? This will be my last letter.
Domestic oil production reduced by 8% the last year of the Trump Administration.
The border crisis was created long before Biden. In 2007 we had 12.2 million illegals and today it is 10.5 million.
Biden never weaponized the FBI.
No president has ever been the cause of inflation. It is caused by supply, demand and interest rates plus other things.
The gas pipeline between Russia and Germany is not our business. It started in 2018 when Trump was President.
You asked what has Biden done. First, he restored civility to the office. His $1.9 trillion Rescue Plan provided stimulus money of $1,400. My guess is you cashed yours. It provided extra unemployment compensation amounting to $400 a week; It provided $170 billion for schools; $13 billion for free vaccinations; $50 billion for free home COVID tests; $40 billion for additional protective gear; a lifeline for working mothers with small children and provided more than $1 million for medical facilities in Bradford County. The infrastructure bill will provide $65 billion for high-speed internet, which we need desperately; $21 billion to clean up abandoned mines; $110 billion for highways; $40 billion for bridge replacement and $39 billion for public transit. Both of these bills did not have a vote from either Rep. Keller or Sen. Toomey.
There have been 6.6 million jobs created in 2021. This is the most by any president since records have been kept. Trump in his first year added 2 million.
Unemployment is at a near record low of 4% and we are still in a pandemic.
Pennsylvania has an extra $6 billion in its treasury from federal government money unspent.
My investments increased more than 30% in 2021, the most ever and I would guess yours did as well.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.