Encouraging distrust
Every day on TV we are being bombarded with political ads that stoke fear and anger as a way to be elected. The one I find most offensive is the one that has children’s faces calling them racists because of what they are being taught in public schools. Critical Race Theory is a college level course that reflects on our history and how race has influenced it. It is not intended to be taught in grades K-12 and is not in the vast majority of schools.
I see a danger in politicians using public education as a means to encourage distrust. Florida’s governor even proposed giving parents the power to sue teachers they believe are not teaching what they themselves believe. This puts education in a terrible situation. Are they not to teach about slavery and the Civil War? Are they to ignore the contribution of Rev. King Jr and the civil rights movement? Are we going to allow only “good” things to be taught and ignore the lessons of our past? If we don’t examine and learn from past mistakes then we are in danger of repeating them.
I was born in the south during segregation. I remember separate water fountains and separate schools. My Catholic school didn’t offer kindergarten so I asked to go to the nearby public school. My aunt explained to me that I couldn’t because it was a colored school. When I questioned that it was unfair I was told that “we know our place and they know theirs”. I was to accept things as they were. Is the message we want to pass on to our future generations?
I have great trust in public education. I don’t feel that a politician with no background in education should have the power to legislate truth.
Frances Baumgartel
Monroeton
Fox News is admonished for being right
Forty years ago, Sen. Frank Church’s Committee investigated how the CIA was controlling the NEWS narrative!
When Hillary claimed with impunity that she and the majority of our intelligence agencies knew Trump was a Russian operative, CNN, Clapper, Brennan, McCabe, and Comey agreed!
Yet we now know that Trump was clean, and Hillary was dirty. The Major Media avoided the facts that showed how demonic Hillary actually was, are still ignoring Hillary’s crimes with the blessings of the CIA. Just who the hell does the CIA actually work for?
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
