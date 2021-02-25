Can’t get an appointment
For weeks I’ve been trying to get a COVID vaccine appointment at Guthrie for my 96 year old mother with no success online or on the phone. Shouldn’t folks in the most vulnerable category be at least put on a list to facilitate getting an appointment? Other hospitals in Pennsylvania have set up a registry so at least you can be placed on a waiting list. And when eligibility for the vaccine expands to include younger people, then my mother will be competing with an even more people. Of course, everyone should have the opportunity to get the vaccine as quickly as possible, but the system currently in place is chaotic and frustrating.
Suzanne Niver
Gillette
Support America
The government is supposed to be for the people. Stopping gas drilling and putting people out of work is wrong just because the president has an interest in getting electric cars made.
It will cost $2,000 to put the electric charger in your home. The electric car will cost $100,000.
What will happen when the electric goes out for a week or longer due to storms?
Does the president know how electricity is made? The majority of electricity is produced using natural gas, oil, coal and nuclear.
The United States used to be a great nation. We are not a great nation any more. To be a great nation, you must be self-supporting, not depending on foreign countries for clothes, steel, gas, oil, etc …
Let’s get our factories up and running and put the American people back to work.
Elizabeth Bieber
LeRaysville
