Time to say sorry
The haters might just have to start apologizing to President Trump for calling him a liar.
Trump kept saying he was being spied on by the Democrats and all you Trump haters said he was lying. Well, he was not lying after all. It has just been revealed that Hillary and her associates hired a high tech firm to tap into President Trump’s servers in Trump Towers and the White House. So she is guilty of espionage while Trump was running for office and while he was serving as president. Oh, you haven’t heard about this on the Democratic national news medias. Well, what a surprise! Just go online and you can read all about it.
A bunch of you have also called Trump a liar for stating that there was massive voter fraud with the 2020 election. It’s beginning to look like some more apologies might be in order. One state is in the process of decertifying the 2020 election because of the massive voter fraud their audit uncovered. In another state where there were a bunch off voter drop boxes around a major city and were covered by security cameras their was more fraud uncovered. It seems that an investigative firm went over the surveillance tapes and discovered that an individual went from one drop box to another and dropped off ballots. Would that seem a little suspicious to you?
In other states the in-depth audits are dragging on because the politicians and others in charge of securing the ballots are holding back the ballots and voter information from the auditors because they don’t want the fraud the information contains to be found. So it appears that calling Trump a liar this voter fraud thing would seem a little premature since there were not a bunch of audits to prove that there was no fraud. To the contrary it appears that when the audits are all said and done there will be a lot of voter fraud uncovered.
Ken Cooke
Gillett
Not a simple issue
I just finished reading the LTE in (a recent) Daily Review by Cynthia Brown of Towanda, and while I appreciate her desire to keep the voting process as simple as possible for those who really need it, I do mot believe in over-simplification of the process to the extent that it will allow nefarious persons to submit more than one ballot in an effort to throw the election as did happen in the last election.
And, while there are many who do not believe that it was a stolen election, I believe that it was, and we as a nation are now paying the consequences.
With our screwed up southern frontier, our screwed up fuel oil transportation system, and the screwed up exodus from Afghanistan, our country is definitely suffering from the results of our screwed up election.
So please, let us not fall prey to collusion in our voting system.
And, I realize that I am very fortunate at the age of 92+ to have no problems getting to the voting polls, and have been doing so since I got out of the U.S. Navy in December 1952!
Ramon Yale
Ulster
