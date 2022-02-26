Putin’s invasion and lawyers’ resignation
Here is my opinion of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and why two lawyers recently resigned from a New York criminal case against Donald Trump.
Putin has always wanted the return of the Soviet Union. Ukraine is merely step number one if he isn’t stopped. The United States and its European allies would have the forces to stop Putin, but only if the United States remained in the alliance. Donald Trump was and still is a puppet of Putin because Trump’s activities in Russia allowed Putin to gather intelligence that would be devastating to Trump if released. If Putin controlled Ukraine, the fabricated investigations against Hunter Biden that Trump attempted to force on Ukraine could then be reopened.
An investigation of Trump’s business practices is being done by the Manhattan district attorney. Two high profile experienced attorneys, Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, recently resigned from the case giving no reasonable explanations. Pomerantz’s previous cases include organized crime members, none of which had the resources of Vladimir Putin. Putin controls spies that operate internationally and are capable of poisoning and murdering almost anyone. In fact, they have.
With no evidence and based on pure speculation, here is my opinion. Putin wants control of Ukraine. Trump wants Putin to have control of Ukraine because it would benefit Trump. Putin wants Trump to be reelected as president because a puppet Trump would not interfere with further invasions by Putin. Carey and Pomerantz have been threatened by Putin because a successful conviction of Trump would end his 2024 reelection and end Putin’s control of a U.S. president.
This is pure speculation, but it is not inconceivable and nowhere nearly as crazy as some of the conspiracies put forth by Trump’s cult. Putin is a tyrant who will let nothing get in the way to rebuild his empire. Trump is equally a tyrant who would happily bow to Putin to control his own empire. The Justice Department must find out why the attorneys resigned. And they should look to Putin for the reasons.
John L Ferri
Towanda
Will Pennsylvania’s Constitution be honored or ignored?
It seems legislature members, acting secretary of state, governor, and attorney general would know the state Constitution before passing laws affecting anything as fundamental as voting. From pa.gov search: “Article III, Legislation, A. Procedure 1. Passage of laws. No law shall be passed except by bill, and no bill be so altered or amended, on its passage through either House, as to change its original purpose.” It took a Board of Elections member (and commissioner) in Bradford County to bring light to unconstitutionality of Act 77 – Doug McLinko’s case, filed Aug. 11, 2021 against Pennsylvania Department of State and Acting Secretary Degraffenreid. (Boockvar was acting Secretary in 2019. Chapman replaced Degraffenreid Jan. 8. I wonder why Wolf frequently replaces secretary of state?)
Since 2016 I have watched, listened, and spoken with Doug about our country and Pennsylvania. I can honestly say he is concerned for Bradford County, Pennsylvania and the USA as much as I am. I also find him more approachable and transparent than other elected officials. I do not understand why fellow commissioners, especially Miller, also being Republican, did not support or join McLinko. The Pennsylvania Constitution states: “offer to vote by ballot.” It means to present oneself with proper qualifications at the time and place appointed. (“ballot” does not specify paper or electronic but probably original writers did not imagine electronic ballots. Thank George43 for computers.)
I am proud and thankful Doug McLinko stands tall for his beliefs and trying to bring honesty to forefront of elections. Pennsylvania was instrumental in uniting 13 states together. Each state has its own constitution and for good reasons. I like to believe that on March 8, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will uphold Pennsylvania’s Constitution and Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court decision. Pray without ceasing and pray while fasting.
Susan Eicher
Dobson, North Carolina
Bradford County resident until July 2021
