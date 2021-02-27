In worse hands
All you Trump haters/Biden voters have been played. You voted out a guy you hated but did great things for America and voted in a guy who hates you and is killing America.
In just a few weeks Biden has:
Killed the Keystone Pipeline. Coupled with his stance on drilling/fracking, gives China access to all of the Canadian oil, jeopardizing our National security, makes us reliant on America hating unstable Middle East, Russia, China for our energy needs. Will cost us trillions. loss of hundreds/thousands good paying jobs ( direct and indirect). Sky rocketing energy costs. Loss of tax revenue to states. Have you noticed your gas prices going up? Just wait.
Killed the investigation into China’s infiltration of our educational system and put Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of Homeland Security. He is best known for allowing Chinese who were turned down for security reasons into the United States. He has appointed or nominated many who made fortunes from China.
Destroyed girl/women sports by allowing men to compete against women.
Endangered women security. No restriction to enter/use women’s (including young girls) shower/bath rooms.
Spearheading the “weaponizing” of the First Amendment against anyone who does not agree with their socialist narrative.
Additionally, I could write a tome about the ridiculous acts of rejoining the corrupt China controlled W.H.O.; rejoining inane Paris Climate Accord, which will lead to loss of manufacturing jobs/facilities as companies will move offshore as they did prior to President Trump; open borders – no health/criminality inspections; mandate illegal invaders to be included in census; reverse travel ban from terrorist sponsored countries; halt to deportation of illegal invaders guilty of crimes; and the Green New Deal, which could be the straw that will destroy the United States of America.
I just can’t imagine being a Democrat and having to pretend Biden is competent, Hillary was innocent, and Obama did a good job.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
Omitted facts
I recently read a LTE that omitted several facts and I would like to include omitted facts concerning the Keystone XL Pipeline and the Paris Accord. The Keystone XL Pipeline runs almost parallel to the Keystone Pipeline and enters the US in Montana and collects the crude output from 45 Montana oil fields. It transports Canadian and Montana crude to the Patoka Illinois distribution facility. This facility supplies crude to Shell, Exxon and Suntergy refineries in Illinois, Ohio and West Virginia. This pipeline will also deliver crude to a distribution center in Cushing Oklahoma, which will supply refineries in Houston and Nederland, Texas. When completed it can deliver 830,000 barrels of crude per day which translate to over 5,700 semi trucks per day. Which is safer? One pipeline or 5,700 semis?
Is it OK for Rep. Keller to stand up for American jobs? Is it OK for Rep. Keller to support 15% of Montana’s workforce and $770 million in personal and business income in Illinois? And countless other jobs in many states?
The Paris Accord. What nation led the world in reduction of pollutants in 2019? 2018? 2017? The US did this with their own desire and ingenuity. The US monetary contribution going to the Paris Accord is directed toward China and India, not underdeveloped countries. If these countries had the desire to reduce pollution, they would be already doing it. If the US rejoins the accord, China and India need to document a plan for improvements and be measured to it. Neither China nor India contribute to the fund until 2030.
Stopping the pipeline helps the Russian oil industry and Putin. Rejoining the accord helps China and Xi. Both actions hurt the American middle class by fewer jobs and higher taxes.
Jack Coates
Wyalusing
Also can’t get an appointment
I totally agree with “Can’t get an appointment.” I’ve tried four times to make an appointment and all I’ve been able to accomplish is “we are out of vaccine, try again later.” By the way, I’m 81 years old and don’t like to play games, and their eGuthrie and the central scheduling department are playing games. I get different stories from both of them. There are news releases that say they are doing something today 2/26, 3/1, 3/3, 3/8, and 3/9. However, after reading the article I can’t tell if it is a vaccination event or an appointment registration event. The last sentence of “Can’t get an appointment’s” letter hits the nail on the head. It’s chaotic and frustrating. I’ve said enough. Thank you for the opportunity.
Grant Baker
Rome
