The Critical Race Theory is pure baloney
I grew up in a small “white” town of 800 residents in central upstate New York in the late forties and fifties. We had no people of color in our town or school. Some people moved up from the city and they often spewed hatred for people of color. What I observed was that if a kid said anything about hating people of color he most likely learned it from his parents. Fortunately my parents never taught hatred to any of their six children regarding any ethnic group.
A few years down the road in spite of Joe Biden’s voting against busing and integration of schools we finally passed that hurtle. We eventually found that kids did not choose their friends on the basis of color or a different ethnic group. These kids eventually graduated, married and had kids of their own which they did not teach to hate people of color or other ethnic groups. So this sequence of events has repeated itself to where at present time there is very little racisms.
So now bad leaders who want groups of people to hate America and hate each other so they can divide the nation and reintroduce racism come up with this Critical Race Theory. It serves their purpose to introduce the failed system of socialism. But it is very counter productive and damaging to our nation. The parents should attend their school board meetings and demand that the Critical Race Theory NOT be taught to their kids.
How about CRT in Northeast, Sayre, Athens, Troy and Canton schools? If you do not want to attend a school board meeting, send a Freedom Of Information inquiry to your school board and ask them if this is taught in your school district.
For that matter state governments should pass laws banning the teaching of it in their respective states.
Ken Cooke
Gillett
Responding to the critics
I’m not surprised at Ferri, Hunt, Angerson, et. al., tactic of attacking the messenger and their silence to a challenge of naming one positive action that the Biden regime did for America/Americans or defend their claim as being “either untrue or misleading“ Marc Thiessen’s editorial about Biden’s 10 worst actions. It’s not that these chaps are ignorant to respond objectively, it’s that they have nothing. There is no way to defend the Biden regime, so they attack the messenger, and demand absolute evidence that the Biden regime is a disaster. They know it is impossible for me to cite all the evidence in a very limited space.
How much additional evidence does one need to show Biden’s war on fossil fuel and his reversal of Trump’s policies destroyed our energy independence, caused the cost of energy to soar, and having to rely on our enemies for energy?
How much more evidence is needed to see the disaster of Biden’s unleashing the worse border crises in U.S. history, further jeopardizing our safety/security. Joe Biden is failing to enforce our rule of law and pouring violent criminals/terrorists, from 106 different countries, into our communities in the cover of night, at tax payer expense, and without any notification/warning to local officials.
There is no need to go into detail about inflation, supply chain mess, drugs, trying to silence parents who question school boards, cancelling Operation Legend amid a record crime wave in U.S. cities. Citizens in democrat controlled cities are afraid to walk the streets, go to work, even to leave their homes.
The main job of the government is to provide safety and security for the citizens, and the Biden regime is failing horribly!
I repeat my opinion: The liberal socialist democrats and Biden are actively attacking and destroying America. Prove me wrong.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
