Improving elections
I can’t help but wonder if there is any one besides me that is awed by the stupidity of the television ad that has been presently been showing on the Fox News Channel. It proclaims the “wonderful” job the Pennsylvania voters and the tabulators did on electing of Sleepy Joe to stop the reelection of Donald Trump!
It mentions nothing about the fake Democrat votes that were purportedly proclaimed to have existed at the time!
Our Pennsylvania Legislature has to effect legislation that keeps our election process out of the control of the governor and the courts of law!
If they, the Legislature, have already accomplished that, and I missed it, I hope that they will accept my apologies!
And now, in the Tuesday, 2-2 Daily Review, we learn that the “guv” is lauding the resigning secretary of state and presumably patting himself on the back for the bumbled 2020 election with the “safe, secure voting machines” and excessive, questionable mail-in voting!
Here’s to V.I.P. voting with voter I.D.!!
Ramon L. Yale
Ulster
Taxing ammunition
In 1964 the Poll Tax was banned by the 24th Amendment.
Some amendments used to be deemed sacred like the First Amendment, guaranteeing freedom of speech and freedom of religion. However, now Mr. Biden’s operatives, through section 803 of HR 5717, want to increase the tax on guns and ammo from 10% to 30% on guns and 50% on ammo used to stay proficient. All other rights are only rights because of the Second Amendment. Every tyrant in history has disarmed their people prior to tyranny and drums are beating to condition us to be unarmed.
Joseph Dupont
Towanda
