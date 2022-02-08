Letters to the Editor
Hurray to Doug McLinko
Thank you for your sincere and dedicated work to make identification an important part for voter information.
Thank you for taking the extra effort for the Act 77 for “we the people.” It was great to see the news media share this.
Thank you for paving the way for other states to do the same.
We APPRECIATE a JOB WELL DONE for US and for the USA!
Kevin and Sally Allis
ROME
Dr. Oz is our best bet for the truth
By now any rational person should see that the media, FDA, Fauci & Biden have not been totally honest with the American people regarding COVID. Worse, anyone who questions the “facts” about COVID and the un-holy conflicts of interest between the media, politicians, “experts” and big pharma, Soros and China are demonized! Dr. Oz has always sought the truth to keep us healthier. Being that our life expectancy ranks around 40th worldwide, while spending the most money per capita, Dr. Oz works for me!
Joseph DuPont
TOWANDA
