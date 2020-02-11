Letters to the Editor, Feb. 11, 2020
The truth DOES matter
I was raised to believe that the truth always matters. Without the truth we really have nothing. For the past three years and especially for the past five or six months I have come to realize that the truth only matters to some but not all of us. I am dismayed to learn that when loyal, patriotic persons are unafraid to speak the truth and are then retaliated against by a president who never tells the truth, I not longer recognize the country I live in.
I commend and admire these persons who have stood up and told us the truth, even though some choose not to believe or stand with them. They are willing to be humiliated and labeled by horrible names by the president who many of them may have helped to elect.
Since we have a national election coming up this year, we should all take a long hard look at the person who wants to be reelected to four more years as president and decide if we want someone in this most powerful office who believes, unlike the rest of us, that he is above the law, or should we find someone who will provide some morality and dignity for our country. The choice is yours. How do you want our country to be seen by the rest of the world? Everyone is watching!!!
Margaret Dell
Towanda
Education key with CWD
Another deer hunting season has come to a close here in Bradford County and hunters can be thankful that we don’t yet have to deal with Chronic Wasting Disease in our herd.
We are, however, affected by transport bans on both sides of the border. Both Pennsylvania and New York state have import bans on “high-risk parts” that affect our ability to bring our harvest home, no matter what side of the border we live on.
Chronic Wasting Disease was seemingly eliminated in New York in 2005 after an outbreak in Oneida County, but Pennsylvania continues to fight the disease in portions of almost two dozen counties downstate. Bradford County hunters may think “out of sight, out of mind,” but that’s not entirely true (as evidenced by the transport ban we all face) and it’s in our best interests to learn all we can about the disease.
Pennsylvania Game Commission CWD Communications Specialist Courtney Colley will be presenting an informational session on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Towanda Gun Club to give the public a comprehensive look at CWD in the state, including information regarding the PGC’s upcoming CWD response plan. The plan is now open for public comment and officials are looking for input on the details of the plan.
Information about CWD is important for all Pennsylvania hunters, regardless of where you live or hunt. While we don’t have CWD in the Northern Tier, we are already part of the ripple effect of its regulations. CWD’s effects go well beyond the deer herd. Hunting is a $1.6 billion industry in Pennsylvania and it is hunters who fund the large majority of conservation programs in the state. It is critical that we understand the threats we face.
In addition to the presentation, Colley will take questions regarding CWD. The evening is free and open to the public. I would encourage not only hunters to attend, but anyone who values our natural resources and Pennsylvania’s outdoor heritage.
Paula Piatt
Sayre
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.