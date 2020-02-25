Letters to the Editor, Feb. 25, 2020
It is not coming, it is here
I said months ago that we were headed towards a totalitarian state and now you can see that the Republicans in the Senate except one have allowed it to come to reality.
Not only is Trump interfering with our system of justice with his sidekick Barr, but look at the people he has either pardoned or commuted their sentences. All have been found guilty of the very things that the Senate gave Trump a free pass on. For the president to be interfering with the rule of law, ignoring the separation of power established by the Constitution and freeing people who have been found guilty or pleaded to crimes is an abuse of power that this country has never seen before.
The people he is freeing could very well become the backbone of his move for total power. They are of the same ilk, and after the gift of freedom from Trump will be loyal soldiers.
There has been talk of the Saturday night massacre with Trump either getting rid of those who had the guts to stand up for what is right or attacking them for being principled (Romney).
Once Hitler had either eliminated or quieted those against him out of fear, he took total control of Germany and his first acts were to control the police and justice system.
Our only hope is that before the election the courts put the brakes on Trump’s attempt to interfere with the rule of law and that in November the electorate wakes up and defeats the would-be despot. It is clear that the Senate, having created the monster, will not admit its mistake and will be complacent and become co-conspirators in whatever happens to our democracy.
Barr should be impeached and new articles should be brought against Trump along with litigation to get his taxes.
Right now he has the Senate and the Justice Department in his back pocket.
Jack Schamel
Chemung
Response the John Ferri LTE of 2-18-20
Sadly, Trump haters have not learned to check all the FACTS before they regurgitate the spew from the propaganda arm of the DNC. They claim LTC Vindman was “fired” in retribution. That is not the full picture.
National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien stated on “Face the Nation” more details than simply declaring Vindman would be “fired” or “removed” from the NSC imminently. As he expounded, ”personnel are temporarily detailed from other government departments and agencies to the White House to serve on the NSC, and eventually they are sent back to their own agencies and replaced by new detailees. Therefore, Vindman — like everyone else detailed to the NSC — would be rotated back to his department. Also, the NSC staff will be reduced from 263 (overbloated under Obama) back to about 100 people, as was under Condoleezza Rice”.
Now, I give LTC Vindman a tip of the hat for his service, but he was given a horrendous report by the man he reported to, as very insubordinate, had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information. Not a person one would want in the WH. Keep in mind that LTC Vindman was a key witness for the Democrats despite having no firsthand knowledge of any of the allegations (only his “opinion”), which suggests that he was just part of the “deep state,” who cares more about “resisting” Trump than national security. BTW, LTC Vindman did admit that President Trump was “well within his rights” to ask Ukraine for help in an investigation, undercutting the Democrats’ narrative, and that he couldn’t recall Ukrainian officials ever feeling pressured to launch any investigations.
John claims, “Trump was not removed from office by the Senate because of spineless Republican Senators.” John, the reason President Trump was fully exonerated is because the Trump hating Socialist Democrats had nothing but rehearsed “opinion” witnesses. No FACT witnesses.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Georgia
Former Bradford County resident
