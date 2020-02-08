Letters to the Editor, Feb. 8, 2020
Personal feelings aside
I am a disabled Guthrie Clinic nurse. I believe Nancy Pelosi let her personal feelings cloud her professional judgement and needs to be removed from office. There were many things I did not agree with, but still had to do my job. THAT’S how it works.
Marian Kaufmmann
New Albany
Responding to several letters
Sadly, some people do not check their FACTS but regurgitate retch they read on Facebook, CNN/MSDNC/etc ...
Response to Penni Eldredge-Martin LTE of 1/23/20. “President Trump shutting down the entire NSC Directorate on Global Health Security.” Not true. President Trump is protecting the homeland and the world from global health security threats. A major report UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT GLOBAL HEALTH SECURITY STRATEGY was issued May 9, 2019 with many follow up proclamations. These can be viewed at: https://www.whitehouse.gov/issues/healthcare/ and the entire report can be viewed at: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/GHSS.pdf
Response to Messrs. Schamel, Ferri, Dell, et al. Their view is ONLY Democrats/Socialists are pure, honest, believable, and above reproach. They never find fault with their hypocrite leaders who hate Trump more than they love America.
According to these Trump hating folks, President Trump, and the GOP are all Hitler-like liars, Putin puppets, violators of the Constitution, criminals, law breakers, traitors, etc ... Also, all of us, who support our president and the magnificent things he has done for our country in a very short time, are just as bad. Only Democrats/Socialists can declare what is right or wrong.
This whole impeachment farce was devised by the Democrats holding secret evidence hearings where the GOP was not allowed witnesses or allowed to cross examine. The “open” hearings were all “opinion” witnesses. No FACT witnesses and the GOP was not allowed their own witnesses. Pelosi/Schiff/Nadler then declared they had undisputed, unquestionable, unrefuted evidence to remove President Trump from office. In the Senate they knew they had nothing, and tried another fishing tactic. If this was a court of law instead of a political Kabuki show, the judge would have thrown them out and probably disbarred them.
Cry all you want but President Trump is doing exactly what I hired him to do.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Georgia
Former Bradford County resident
