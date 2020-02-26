Letters to the Editor, Feb. 26, 2020
National Ag Week
National Ag Week (March 22-28) is a time to recognize the important role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant, and affordable products, while helping families understand where their food comes from. This year’s theme, “Food Brings Everyone to the Table,” sums up why I am so proud to be a second-generation dairy farmer, producing more than 70,000 gallons of milk each year at my family farm, Bradley Dairy Farm in Athens.
Some of my favorite memories include sharing delicious, wholesome food with family and friends. I’m sure many of you feel the same way. And when those meals include nutritious milk from our cows, I experience even more satisfaction.
Ensuring our cows are healthy and comfortable is more than a job, it’s a labor of love — a love for our animals, our way of life, and our community. We’re continually looking for ways to improve what we do on the farm by supporting practices that help the environment and are socially responsible, such as reducing energy, reusing water, restoring our soils and recycling manure.
So, as we celebrate the contributions of agriculture in our everyday lives, please remember to support your local dairy farmers. Choose REAL milk, cheese, yogurt, and other dairy products at the supermarket, convenience store, or drive-thru. Learn more about dairy farming by following me on Facebook or at AmericanDairy.com.
Mark Bradley
Athens
The scrubbing of the internet
Part of the problem we have with the “media” was exposed by the March 4, 2009 headline “Veterans groups are warning President Barack Obama against going ahead with a possible administration move to charge veterans’ private health care for service-related injuries.”
I distinctly remember President Obama chiding veterans for not “manning up” that it was an all volunteer military and they knew the risks, etc. etc. relating to this issue. During the Clinton Administration, Hillary was talking about a new tax on people who paid off their mortgages. Her excuse that it was only a trial balloon and they were never serious! The problem with our evil media is that all videos of Obama’s arrogant position on the veteran issue are apparently expunged! Gone! Off the internet as if it never happened. Even Snopes lied for him. So if you think you’re losing your mind, you have only lost your ability to prove that you were right.
Joseph Dupont
Towanda
