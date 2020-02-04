Letters to the Editor, Feb. 4, 2020
Democracy is about to be trampled to death
We all know the Four Horsemen: famine, war, plague, and conquest. We now have to rename the Four Horsemen: Trump, Barr, McConnell, and the Republican Party.
The arguments that the Republicans are making are laying the foundation for a dictatorship, or a monarchy. The founding fathers made it clear that no person should be above the law, yet that is exactly what the Republicans are arguing. I say forgive them for they know not what they are doing. To yield to a bully and let him have his way is all the encouragement he needs to further abuse his power and to threaten our very democracy. If he wins, as the saying goes, you ain’t seen nothing yet and all who have opposed him in this process should be concerned about their future well-being.
Three of the Four Horsemen exemplify how we are losing if we haven’t already lost the separation of powers. You have the president, head of the Senate, and head of the Department of Justice working for one purpose, to support an admitted abuser of power for his own gain.
People say they don’t believe what the Democrats have been saying. They say they don’t see the facts. Facts are documents to which there is no challenge, evidence is testimony given under oath and challenged through cross examination or admissions against interest. The Republicans had their chance in the hearings to cross examine the witnesses and the witnesses’ testimony stood up. Those who don’t see the facts and evidence and what they point to are either blind, never took civics classes, or just don’t care. We used to say the facts will set you free. Not anymore.
In the current state of affairs, loyalty is blinding many people who know better but can’t admit it. The economy was good in Germany in the mid to late ‘30s and people loved Hitler. When they woke up it was too late. Are we destined for the same fate?
Jack Schamel
Chemung
The decay of Trump’s Republican Party
Today’s Republican Party leadership no longer reflects the party that existed during the Nixon and Clinton impeachment hearings. Most senators then took their oaths to defend our constitution and to be impartial judges more seriously. Granted, there was partisan pandering from both parties, but when the facts were exposed, most were inclined to make a just decision.
Any person who has had the time and interest to weigh the evidence against (and in support of) Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine can see that he abused the power of his office for his personal gain (at the expense of our national security) and then attempted to cover it up. Lamar Alexander, retiring Republican senator (TN) and close friend of Republican Leader McConnell, has admitted that the Democrats have proven their case, the president’s behavior was ‘inappropriate,’ but that he should not be convicted and removed.
Current Republican Party leaders have shown an embarrassing willingness to hear no evil, see no evil, and to repeat outright lies. The rank and file politicians fall in to line, in fear of threats from Trump’s Party to mount serious ($) primary threats. They have all forgotten their moral indignation at the various ‘unconstitutional’ actions of Presidents Clinton and Obama. Despite the fact that the individual they now serve seems devoid of respect for our constitution or any value system beyond what serves his personal interests.
The Lincoln Project is a group of conservative (Republican or former Republican) “dedicated Americans” who are disgusted by Trump’s clear disdain for our constitution and the rule of law. Their goal is to remove from office “those who would violate their oaths to the constitution and put others before Americans.” A congress not corrupted by Trump (or any extreme) partisans might recalibrate to a body able to compromise for the benefit of a majority of Americans, not just those with the most money and power.
Karen Johnson
Towanda
