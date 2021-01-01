Freedom rally
Two items of interest caught my attention recently. The first was a story, “Group to Hold Bradford County Freedom Rally” on Saturday. It piqued my interest and as I read further it is a new group that believes their constitutional rights are being taken away
I wondered what rights were being taken away. Was it the CDC recommendation to wear a mask, or to practice social distancing or avoid large crowds?
The announcement was made by Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko, so I look forward to a future article citing which rights were being taken away.
The article stated that it will feature a number of speakers from the state and local level and will feature former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.
Perhaps Bannon can elaborate on what strategies he advised the president or maybe he can explain the circumstances of his recent arrest where he was charged with fraud in the Build the Wall campaign. Is it true that federal postal inspectors were involved in the arrest? Was Louis DeJoy consulted?
I do have two suggestions for the even. First, distribute copies of the Constitution to illustrate which rights were being taken away and second, since the organization is looking for suggestions for an appropriate name, I suggest they look back in the country’s history. I think I found one, the “No Nothings.”
The second item of interest was that workers were disassembling the inaugural-parade reviewing stand in front of the White House. President-elect Biden opts for a mostly virtual day. According to the Biden organization they don’t want crowds because of COVID and will find other ways to include the American people.
Doesn’t appear that any rights are being taken away here. You be the judge.
David A. Fortune
Athens
Looking for answers
Will somebody please explain to me how it is ethical, much less practical, to hold a partisan political event at the county owned publicly funded airport.
Will somebody please explain to me how it is compliant with FAA policy that “non-aviation” events are being staged at a county owned publicly funded airport without the mandated notifications under the regulatory requirements of the FAA and PennDOT.
Will somebody please explain to me how it advisable under the constraints of the airport liability insurance standards of the Bradford County Airport Authority insurance policy that “non-aviation” related events are being held at the county owned publicly funded airport without the mandated risk management plan and advisement being previously submitted to and approved by the insurance underwriters (Gannon Insurance and Aviation Insurance Managers).
This is precisely the kind of single point of failure that has taken place numerous times in the past and placed the county taxpayers at substantial exposure to financial risk.
I have had dozens of these conversations in the past with the Bradford County Commissioners. Apparently, these individuals lack the education, skills, and competence to learn from past events.
Kieran T. “Kerry” Spaulding
Sayre
