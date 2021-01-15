Kudos for Sullivan
AMEN — John Sullivan — Bradford County Commissioner
Theodore Tomlinson
Canton
The company we keep
Both men listed below were featured at the recent “Freedom Rally” at the Bradford County Airport co hosted by our county Commissioner Doug McLinko which for me says it all about Mr. McLinko’s character.
Rudy Giuliani who is under federal investigation for violating lobbying laws and making false and debunked allegations about rigged voting machines was called a “Real Patriot” by Mr. McLinko while doing an interview with him days before the election. This was heard on a local radio station.
Steve Bannon who was recently apprehended from a Chinese billionaire’s yacht stemming from allegations of defrauding donors who gave to raise money for construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border.
We surely can surmise much about a person by seeing who they admire most.
I’m also curious-has Mr McLinko shared any information such as an attendee list from the local 20 buses that visited the US Capital with the FBI or other law enforcement agencies on Jan. 6?
Joan Gustin
Towanda
Editor’s note: We are publishing the letter below, although it exceeds our word count, because we accidentally published a letter from a Democrat viewpoint recently that also exceeded our word count.
Unwelcome changes ahead
Amazing! A politician that has spent a 40-plus year career destroying the middle class, was just promoted. With questions concerning fraud, widespread is a relative number. In my opinion, and yours may differ, one incident is an isolated case, two incidents are widespread. Consider this, in September 2020, lawsuits were filed in federal courts to rectify voter registrations in 353 counties in the U.S. that had voter registrations over 100% of the voting age population. Why? I’ve come up with three excuses. (1) employee laziness, (2) employee integrity and (3), intentional, it may be needed at a later date. Penna. being one that was sued earlier in 2020, responded. Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties are still between 96 and 97%. Los Angeles County had 1.6 million illegal voters.
I would like to thank all Biden supporters for giving me many opportunities. I look forward to my drug prescriptions, my health premiums, my deductibles and copays all increasing. Thanks for the increase in my personal income taxes and the astronomical increase in gasoline, heating fuel and all energy sector costs. Gratitude for the movement of manufacturing jobs back to Mexico and China, the Biden plan for immigration, get jobs abroad. We’ll watch as Assad returns to poisoning his own people, Kim Jong Un’s return to firing missiles around our allies, and the renewed development of Iran’s nuclear ambitions. My appreciation for the return of the U.S. instigating tensions in the Middle East instead of peace deals and truces. I’ll smile to have my taxes pay for Germany, France and Italy’s NATO fees.
I am grateful for rejoining the Paris Accord where the U.S. directly donates billions of dollars to China and India to clean up their environment and if they choose to join, start contributing into the fund in 2030 as the Accord states. We’ll return to the restrictions on our Freedom of Speech, the attacks on Freedom of Religion and the Biden plan of gun confiscation. Not being a veteran, I feel bad for them returning to inconvenient medical care. If any of the preceding items do not come true, we’ll label Biden as a perpetual liar.
With reverting back to Obamas plan of creating a two-class system, the upper and lower classes, is another way of saying Communism. And reading the LTEs, I’m told to ‘conform to Communism, Republicans, conform’! In the last four years, I have been called many despicable names and threatening statements made by Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, Harris, Clinton and Obama. The Democratic Party has sown a tremendous amount of hatred in the U.S., nothing for uniting the country.
Jack Coates
Wyalusing
Capitol thoughts
I keep hearing President Trump and others claim there was widespread “fraud” yet provide no evidence. Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.
Our Bradford County Commissioner as recently as today (Tuesday) was quoted as saying when it comes to claims of election fraud, “the evidence never saw a courtroom.” This is because there is no such evidence.
One of the 60-plus courtrooms where the Trump Campaign tried to make their case was the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The Judge, Matthew W. Brann of Bradford County, has long been recognized as a conservative. Judge Brann wrote in his opinion, “this Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence.”
Republican Senator Pat Toomey stated in November, “With today’s decision by Judge Matthew Brann, a longtime conservative Republican whom I know to be a fair and unbiased jurist, to dismiss the Trump campaign’s lawsuit, President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania.”
Why didn’t the Trump campaign in their 60-plus court cases offer evidence of widespread fraud? They had opportunity after opportunity. This is because there is no such evidence.
If President Trump, our Bradford County Commissioner and others keep repeating their comments about fraud in the election, it will not become true.
There is a reason why “the evidence never saw a courtroom.” This is because there is no such evidence.
Brooks Eldredge-Martin
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.