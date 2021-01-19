Thanking McLinko for voicing concerns
It was disappointing to read Democratic Commissioner John Sullivan’s partisan attacks on Commissioner Doug McLinko and the bus loads of Bradford County citizens who exercised their First Amendment rights to peacefully assemble in Washington, D.C.
I did not expect Mr. Sullivan to overlook the bipartisan approach to governing that was encouraged by Mr. McLinko when he chaired the board of commissioners the last several years.
Mr. Sullivan has been a friend to our family for a lifetime, but I feel that letter only added to an already divided country. Somewhat similar to Nancy Pelosi asking for unity and then demanding impeachment of a president who loves America, has done amazing things to make it great again, and who millions voted for. Has any other president not taken a salary and instead used it to maintain veteran cemeteries? We believe in our views as much as you do in yours
There are legitimate concerns about voting irregularities and unconstitutional guidance by Tom Wolf’s handpicked Secretary of State and the failure of the state legislature and Gov. Wolf to protect the integrity of the election. I thank Commissioner McLinko for voicing concerns and demanding accountability.
I agree with McLinko that anyone who committed a crime at the Capitol following the rally should be punished. It is disturbing that Sullivan accuses anyone who exercised their rights of free speech and assembly of breaking the law. Despite the best efforts of the media and Big Tech, we still have a First Amendment right to peacefully assemble and call on our elected officials to protect the Constitution.
Thank you Commissioner McLinko for continuing to support free and fair elections. For you who feel this last one was fair, we have the same right to totally think it truly was not.
We know of your love of the United States and our county and feel you have served it well.
No matter who won this election. We who know Christ know who will win in the end and hold on to that hope.
Joe and Sue Wheeler
Macedonia
True election transparency
I agree with Mr. Miller on one point, “The Bradford County elections staff and poll
workers work tirelessly to maintain safety and security in our elections.” I voted in person and was very impressed with the entire process. My congratulations to all for an outstanding job, especially considering the added restrictions from COVID-19 and the last-minute crippling of the U.S.Postal Service by Postmaster General DeJoy.
Miller says, “This last election exposed a number of flaws in the process that must be addressed in order to restore confidence in the system.” However he doesn’t elaborate on these flaws, and how would he know, as later he says, “I can’t speak for other areas of the state or nation as to how securely elections are conducted, but we do it right here.” He goes on and on about “one person one vote” and voter identification/verification, insinuating that there were voting irregularities that must be addressed when by all accounts there were none that would have changed the election outcome. I am all for improving the security of our elections, without disenfranchising eligible voters, but first show us the data which defines the problem.
To achieve true election transparency and insure that all voters’ votes count we need some major changes: 1. congressional term limits, 2. overturn the Supreme Court ruling which allows unlimited corporate, union, and special interest campaign spending while allowing donors and amounts to remain anonymous, 3. legislate that congressional gerrymandering be done by an independent board using best management practices, 4. eliminate the Electoral College, 5. crack down on voter suppression tactics such as purging voter rolls prior to an election, making voter registration more difficult or requiring special ID, and eliminating polling places, especially in low-income communities.
John Palmer
Athens
Encourage cancellations
Most people are shocked to learn that wildlife killing contests – a blood sport akin to dogfighting- occur right here in our state, often in your county. In these horrific contests, participants compete to kill the most, the largest, or even the smallest animals for cash or prizes. Cruel and unsporting, these contests target historically stigmatized species – including bobcats, foxes, raccoons, and coyotes – because there are almost no laws protecting them.
Wildlife killing contests are counterproductive to sound wildlife management. Randomly killing species like coyotes will not prevent conflicts with farm animals or pets and may even increase them. It also won’t reduce coyote numbers or result in more deer or turkeys for hunters. What’s more, wildlife killing contests damage the reputation of the hunting community. It makes a game of killing animals, which is unacceptable to most people in our state. Pennsylvania should join other states-including Arizona,
California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Vermont and Washington – that have banned these events in recent years.
The next killing contest held in our area is in Sullivan County Feb. 26-28. In light of COVID this year many counties have cancelled their contests. Hopefully this one will be cancelled as well. Please encourage the Pennsylvania Game Commission to pass a rule outlawing horrific wildlife killing contests.
The number to call and ask for the Game Commission to outlaw this sport is (717) 787-4250, Prompt 4, Prompt 2.
Joan Smith-Reese
Animal Care Sanctuary
Smithfield Township
