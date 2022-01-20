Critical Race Theory
Conservatives are stressing the importance of not teaching this theory in the classroom. Most Republicans have jumped on this bandwagon. The unfortunate thing is that the majority of the people do not even know what it means. I taught history for many years and I can truly state that I have no idea what it is that schools are not to teach. This concept is one created in academia and has little relevance to life. Even Tucker Carlson, who has preached the concept for over a year, has stated he doesn’t even understand it. The most common thread is that whites in our country have lived a privileged life compared to others. I am white and I believe that to be the case. I can even take it one step further and state that it is really white males. Let me explain.
Our Preamble to the Constitution states that all men are created equal. We had slaves in our country since 1619. Was the male slave equal? We took away land from native Americans over the course of our history and forced them to live on reservations. Have they been equal? We freed the slaves as a result of the Civil War but made it nearly impossible for them to be equal with whites. Even today, we refuse to have voting rights which are equal for all. Women fought hard for the right to vote and did not get it until 1920. We created Separate but Equal policies in the South that far from equal. We separated schools, public facilities, buses etc. We put Japanese Americans in camps during WW2.
Today, we have “hate crimes” against blacks, Asian Americans, the Jewish people, the Islamic people and other communities who are different. We have a lot in our history we cannot be proud of but it is still a part of our history, the good and the bad.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
Federal Voter Rights Law
Once again the Democrats are to re-write the U. S. Constitution. Our founding fathers wisely left the rules for voting in national elections up to each individual state. Article 2, Section 1, clause II talks about each state appointing one or two NON POLITICIAN electors who will set up the rules for voting in their state. These electors will set the voting rules in such a way to insure that only valid resident citizens will be eligible to vote. Hopefully they will require absentee ballots to have some proof of existence and not allow for counting the votes of deceased individuals or non citizens. What we all want is only legal ballots to be counted. When the votes are all tallied then it is the responsibility of these appointed electors to turn in to the proper federal authorities the official tally.
So if the feds do pass A VOTERS (WRONG) ACT the states should just ignore it and follow the Constitutional guidelines and do their best to insure valid non-fraudulent votes. The the Voters Act they are trying to shove down the throats of each state are alleged to contain some provisions to make it possible to introduce fraudulent votes.
Ken Cooke
Gillett
Supporting Thiessen
In my LTE of 1/6/22 where I dismantled Fred Hunt’s claim that Marc Thiessen’s “Biden’s 10 worst actions” were “either untrue or misleading“, John Ferri in his LTE of 1/7/2022 derided me for lack of sufficient evidence and Mike Angerson’s LTE of 1/9/2022 tried to support Fred Hunt’s assertion but failed horribly. In response, there are tons of evidence to support Thiessen’s dissertation on Biden’s 10 worst actions, but editor rules of 300 words every two weeks, would take me over a year to present all the factual evidence which, by the way, can be obtained by anyone with an objective mindset.
Besides, how much more supportive evidence does one need to prove, for example:
- Biden’s war on fossil fuels helped drive domestic production down and gasoline prices through the roof. Then he begged OPEC — a foreign oil cartel — to produce more oil.
- He unleashed the worst border crisis in U.S. history. How can anyone with an iota of objectivity disagree. We are inundated with illegal, unmasked, unvetted invaders secretly dispersed in American cities at tax payers expense couple with a flood of illegal drugs and enough fentanyl to kill every American citizen.
- He weaponized the FBI to intimidate parents who show up at school board meetings. There is a paper trail that show Biden, pressured by the Teachers Union, wanted the DOJ to treat parents who disagrees with school boards re: CRT, et.al., as domestic terrorists. PARENTS AS DOMESTIC TERRORISTS!
- In addition, inflation at record high, supply chain mess, crime running rampant, Americans/allies still stranded in Afghanistan, I could go on but would exceed 300 words.
In conclusion, my initial challenge for anyone to cite one positive act Biden did for America/Americans was met with crickets, ergo, I repeat my opinion, supported by the above. The liberal socialists democrats and Biden are actively attacking and destroying America. Prove me wrong.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
