The critics
It didn’t take long for assaults on free speech and on assembly to begin. After a year of our government picking winners (big box retail stores) and losers (restaurants, barbershops, and other small businesses), Big Tech has joined the fight against our rights and is shutting down or canceling anyone who wants to protect free and fair elections.
It was disappointing that John Sullivan joined the critics of our First Amendment rights and launched a bunch of ridiculous attacks on Commissioner McLinko. McLinko has been leading the fight to expose the rot of Act 77, which came before COVID has brought to our elections in Pennsylvania and caused chaos and a lack of faith among citizens who cast legitimate votes. McLinko and bus loads of BC residents peacefully assembled to voice their concerns over voting irregularities on Jan. 6. They did not cause damage or harm at the Capitol.
Who did break the law at the Capitol? Recently John Sullivan was arrested for violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. No, not Bradford County Democratic Commissioner John Sullivan – who criticized his colleague and constituents from voicing their concerns about the integrity of our elections. The John Sullivan arrested is a Black Lives Matter activist from Utah. Go online and search for his name. You certainly will not see this reported by the mainstream media.
Rather than attacking his fellow commissioner and constituents, perhaps Sullivan should be more vocal in his opposition to the radical left including the destruction caused by his namesake.
Thank you Commissioner McLinko for your thoughtful focus on the unconstitutional Act 77 and encouraging our cowardly legislators to repeal it.
Kevin and Sally Allis
Rome
Changing outlook
What a difference a few weeks make. Only a few weeks ago Democrats across the nation were calling for police reform and restraint. The police were said to be too hard on demonstrators on Portland, Chicago, New York City and many other places in America. Rioting went on for weeks unchecked under the name of demonstrations in some cities. Democratic politicians called for police to back off and allow this disgraceful behavior to continue and they were forced to do so. Police had their hands tied. Now all of a sudden here comes the events at our Capitol. The same politicians who called for police to back off now want an investigation as to why the police showed the restraint politicians called for. You just cant have it both ways. It’s not the fault of the Capitol police, it’s the fault of the politicians calling for police restraint. Police across the country have a very tough job. They don’t need to be restrained, they need all the support and funding we can give them. They need to be able to use all the force they deem necessary to deal with criminals on the spot. They have to use their best judgment on a split second’s notice. As sad as it is, a little more force could have stopped the Capitol riot before it escalated to the point it did. It seems Democrats don’t mind lethal force when it benefits them as there have been no calls to identify and prosecute the officer involved in the fatal shooting as they have done in the recent past. The police are here to serve and protect. They deserve all the support we can give them, even when a mistake is made.
Richard Andrien
Troy
