Was Mike Pence a sleeper or just a coward?
VP Mike Pence chose the deep state vs. fair elections! I had always thought that if Trump was knocked off that Pence would have the courage to press on and make America great again. But we now know that he might have well have been part of the deep state. The major media has proven Trump right about them. I’m glad I took a bus to DC to pay my respects to a man who risked everything for us. Although my knees ached as I pushed my walker miles, I felt that any pain I felt was nothing to the non stop attack on Trump from day one.
China has enough dirt on the Bidens to have them both convicted in America of treason. And the average American is clueless as to the implications of this.
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
Blind loyalty
In the beginning I had warned that Trump was taking his playbook from Hitler. I was criticized for saying Trump was like Hitler and was following his propaganda minister Joseph Gobbles’ maxim, tell the people something enough times they will begin to believe it is true. The latest attempts to overturn the election is only confirmation of what I said. There is no evidence of voter fraud. Trump’s own people admit he lost. Seventy-plus challenges to the election have failed for lack of proof and evidence, yet millions still think Trump won. Anyone staying loyal to Trump after his efforts to get Georgia to change the vote count is disloyal to the country and shows little or no understanding of the democratic process. His attempts to overthrow the election by pressuring Georgia leaders is at best abuse of power and seditious. It is a blatant attempt to counter the will of the people. It is time to realize that Trump is not the person you thought he was. He is only interested in Trump and the country be damned. To continue to spread and support his lies is un-American and shows a lack of clear thinking. He lost and there has been no credible evidence brought before any tribunal that stood the test of scrutiny. If you continue to believe his lies you are fooling yourself. It’s time to recognize that he did and will continue to follow Hitler’s ways. Blind loyalty is very dangerous. It can lead you down a path that you find there is no return. The dictionary defines “blind loyalty” as being loyal to a person or cause despite the damage the person or cause does to oneself or others. It involves excusing bad behavior in the name of protecting allegiance to another person. It also means caring for someone no matter what he or she does. Never let your loyalty make a fool out of you.
Jack Schamel
Chemung
Trump’s legacy
President Trump recently added to his legacy – our biggest domestic terrorist of the 21st Century.
Theresa Brennan
Towanda
