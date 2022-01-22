Wrong again
It is so nice of Mr. Fedorchak to provide the morning readers with a little humor; after all, his letters do provide readers with a good laugh.
He claims there is evidence to support his theories and yet still has not provided any but apparently, he does agree with some of our facts as he is only disputing four of the ten claims.
The most ridiculous of his claims has to do with the price of fuel. Apparently, he is unable to understand the oil market. I would advise him to study it a little. The so called war on fossil fuels has nothing to do with fuel prices. If anything, more electric vehicles would reduce the price of oil. If you want more oil, then beg the domestic producers who are not increasing supply.
On immigration, please study the statistics. It was no better during the Trump administration. As I pointed out, more unaccompanied children have crossed during Biden’s time but more illegal families did so in the last administration. The President has not really changed many of the Trump policies. If you want reform, then have your Republican friends work together on an immigration bill. They had one worked out but Trump rejected it after saying he was for it.
Concerning school board meetings, I guess if people show up with arms at a meeting and threaten board members, then I would think that they are terrorists. Parents were not treat5ed as terrorists (unless they brought weapons to meetings). Your claim is fact less.
Biden’s accomplishments are few but he has only been in office a year and dealing with Republican obstructionists. To name a few things: we have an infrastructure bill that your hero President Trump could not get even with a Republican Congress and we have people vaccinated which would not happen under Trump based on his track record of handling the pandemic.
So again, show me the facts.
Mike Angerson
Towanda
Outsider perspective
It has been quite a time since writing anything to The Daily Review. Seems like my mind just wanders around and cannot hone in on one subject these past two years, but after reading the Thursday 20th Letter to Editor section, I had to respond. Mr. Fedorchak a resident of Georgia, is a frequent writer with strong opinions, some of which I question, but mostly I wonder why as a non-taxpaying resident of Bradford County or even Pennsylvania he is not listed as a guest writer instead. I moved to Bradford County 25 years ago from Bucks County and I read papers from there, but never would I write about that area as I no longer am involved there. Just not kosher. In reference to another contributor Fred Hunt, a Bradford County resident, thank you for your continued thoughtful, well researched, informative letters. I always learn something new.
Donna Fratrik Engle
Towanda
Kudos to ACS
I wanted to share my latest cat story. Before Christmas I took in my number seven cat (kitten) – black and white, long hair from my daughter. It was found under her shed. It turned four months old, I assumed. My daughter’s friend said it’s a girl. I attempted to get her spayed. I called the vet I have gone to for several years and the bill would be approximately $300 (including shots, testing, etc …). I next called the Animal Care Sanctuary for their costs. I was amazed the price was much lower and I took my kitten to them and left “her” for spaying and shots.
I was happy to be greeted by them, very friendly. Boo Kitty was left and I was to pick her up the next morning.
The vet tried to call me on my cell phone. I forgot to click on it. I could have picked “him” up that afternoon. “He” was mentioned and doing very well. I picked “him” up the next day. While reading the paper I was amazed she was a he on all papers. Oh well. We came home happy anyway. The price was very much lower.
In East Smithfield, they are great.
Marjorie Benjamin
Wysox
