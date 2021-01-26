Virtual reality and voter franchise
Thanks for printing Brianne Ostrander’s delightful report on the innovative ways our FFA chapters in Bradford County met the challenges of our first virtual Farm Show. It was not only a story of bright students coping with the pandemic, but also a glimpse into the future. I was struck by the relevance of the quotation of Cheyenne Bastion-Brown: “... virtual is becoming the new normal ...” We all have witnessed legislative committees, religious congregations and service organizations meeting virtually. The candidate who conducted more virtual events in the recent presidential campaign prevailed over the candidate who insisted on staging in-person rallies, and ridiculed the winner for hiding in his basement.
Let the wisdom of our young citizens in FFA guide the deliberations of our state legislators in responding to the call of the County Commissioners Association for election reforms to ease the burden on county employees in implementing the recent expansion of the voting franchise in Pennsylvania. Let us remember that it was not voter fraud that delayed the PA vote count in November, but the “growing pains” of dealing with the welcome expansion by the legislature of no-excuse mail-in ballots, critical in this pandemic. CCA, not exactly a hotbed of liberal political sentiment, wants only to make the counting easier for county employees, and faster for the citizens awaiting news of the results.
In the 20th century, our federal republic expanded the voting franchise to females and did away with poll taxes and literacy tests. (My own grandmother was a lawyer for 23 years before she could vote.) In the 21st century, let us be guided by the young leaders who can teach us how to expand the voter franchise even further, possibly with secure and fair utilization of virtual technology in our electoral system. The more enfranchised our citizens feel about our democratic republic, the more they feel their votes matter, the less we will witness the sort of criminal behavior that occurred at our federal Capitol on Jan. 6.
Franklin Innes
Towanda
For all OR none to see
We are all entitled to voice our own opinion — at the risk of having people act and react to “airing your feelings.”
I’m not sorry for putting my feelings out there. I am sorry if I hurt anyone so much they can’t understand — but we are all entitled to that choice too. The thin line that triggered it was that I AM SO SICK AND TIRED of people slamming and wrongly accusing President Trump for everything and anything he has done for us and overlooking all good that he has done.
Does the whole story put the Lord in your mind at all???
Look at all Jesus did for us in the short time He was here. GOD was on the throne. I AM IN NO WAY saying President Trump should be compared to JESUS IN ANY WAY!! I am saying God answers prayer and many of us have prayed for unity and HONESTY in the government for quite a while. (I remember when I first started being concerned and started strongly praying for the USA and the ones who have served or even gave all. Some of my friends may remember too, as I was quite VOCAL then.)
GOD has given us more than one chance to “accept Him as our savior.” (Any other bells ringing? like say 911.) Oh, the unity was there but not for long before there were many other false idols honored instead.
Maybe we should be still and listen more instead of having our minds made up for us and listen to what God wants us to do.
God’s people win. With much respect in Jesus’ name,
Sally and Kevin Allis
Wysox
County to spend money on creeks
You plan on doing more studies on the creeks.
Let’s see, didn’t we do that several times?
If memory severs me right we had a few meetings on this and only one or two wanted to support this on a township level and our rep said, quote, this is going nowhere, no one wants to make a wave.
So, here we are again going to study what township leaders already know.
We are quick to pass rules and regulations on the farmers and contractors, but that does not solve the problem.
As I write this I have in front of me four different papers on funding water clean up projects in northwest and northeast regions totaling $12.7 million and DEP just got another $30 million to do more studying on the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
Let’s start fixing the problem. Get rid of labor and industry and create something like the old CCC camps or just put companies to work cleaning and stabilizing the creek banks. Knock the cost down and put everyone to work. Is it that hard?
Our farm ground is going down the creek. More rules won’t stop that. More studies won’t stop that. There is more than just DEP’s way to fix this and still get the same outcome.
Our elected officials all need to come together and try something, not just talk about it. You’re wasting our land while you talk, let alone a resource that could be used
Just saying other things could be done if you tried. We need better leaders.
Gale Bowen
Windham Township Supervisor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.