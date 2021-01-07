What the people want
Watch dog group (once again) thinks Donald Trump must be investigated , impeached just like the Democrats do ... and spent 3 1/2 yrs and millions of our tax payer dollars to do it. Without our consent I might add.
Has anyone considered what the American people want? Not a biased watch dog group or those in China’s pocket.
President Trump has been the first president since JFK who actually considered and fought for the American people.
Thus, those not concerned with what Americans need do not want him at the helm.
It obvious that the American people reelected him as overwhelming evidence the opposition is trying to deep six has their finger prints all over it.
We are clearly standing at Concord and that shot heard round the world is about to be fired. This is our 1776 moment ... its NOW or NEVER.
Robin Smith-Lutz
New Albany
Biden’s legacy
So what will be Biden’s Legacy? He must know by now that he will never get to serve any meaningful term as our president as much as he has desired to for so many years. First of all his impeachment will be sure and swift based on all the evidence of his wrongdoing revealed by the content of Hunter’s hard drive the facts of which the leftist media hid under the rug for months prior to the election because they knew that he would not get elected if they reported it. It establishes that Hunter was introduced to Chinese and Ukraine dignitaries by the sitting vice president and he was fully aware of all the millions of dollars that would be funneled back to him, his son and his brother.
Plus, he has got to know by now that he only got elected by extensive fraudulent vote manipulation in Oregon, Pennsylvania and several other swing states. He can see all this coming to light. So he will go down in disgrace and his family being dragged through the mud by any extensive impeachment trial. He must realize by now that the Democratic Party is just using him to destroy America as we know it with their far left socialist programs that they are pushing.
So how can he go down in history books savaging any grace at all? He could just call President Trump and concede the election and avoid all the family disgrace, fully acknowledging that he does not want to go down in history as someone who sold his soul to the far left just to say he was once president when he is fully aware that he has not earned the honor of that high office.
Ken Cooke
Gillett
