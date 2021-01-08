Reality check
The year 2021 should be a year for a reality check. People who have been supporting Trump need to take stock of what they have been doing.
When you support Trump, you are saying that is what I believe in too. You are saying that attempting to destroy our democracy is acceptable. Trump lost the election and his supporters are no different than the Germans who kept fighting for Hitler out of blind loyalty. Supporting Trump’s pardons says you don’t care about the justice system and most of all you support Americans committing war crimes with no consequences. Think about what you stand for and ask yourself, “Am I that kind of person?” I would hope the new year will bring an end to the smoke and mirrors of Trumpism and open the eyes and minds of those who have so blindly followed him.
Many say he has done good things. He has, but the bad outweighs what little good he did. A person who has led a good life and then commits a serious crime is still a criminal.
I hope Trump supporters can sleep at night knowing they are accessories to 300,000-plus lives being lost to COVID-19. Trump showed no leadership in dealing with the virus and those lives are on his watch. He will go down with having been a president who was responsible for more people dying on his watch than in WWI (116,000), Vietnam (58,000). These were real people, many being doctors, nurses, police, EMTs, health aides, firemen and people just helping out. We will never know how much impact Trump would have had on reducing that number because he played golf rather than lead.
His attack on democracy is without precedent in American politics. Spreading misinformation about the election without facts is to undermine our democratic process. Cicero said, “A good leader is not vindictive and does not enter public service for self-interest, self-aggrandizement, or partisanship. Public service should be a noble and pure undertaking.”
Jack Schamel
Chemung
If the hospitals are really filling up why can’t I have HCQ?
Each year more than 443,000 people die from cigarette smoking. It accounts for more deaths each year than from murder, car accidents, alcohol or drug use, suicides, and HIV Yet I don’t have the right to buy HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine) or Ivermetcin to keep on hand timely for use if I come down with a potentially fatal Chinese Virus! Why? Remember the FDA, CNN and Fauci have lied to us again and again. I want better odds. I don’t want to be part of the body count which will force mandatory injections of this new vaccine. And I don’t want our youth facing possible low sperm counts to keep the Bill Gates of the world happy. This is already a troubling trend.
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
