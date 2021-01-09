True patriotism
It sounds like a bad Hallmark card, but what makes a patriot? I submit that being a patriot is far different from carrying a flag or attaching one to a vehicle or protesting the government under the guise of nationalism. Being a patriot is not analogous to scriptural “proof texting;” it is neither espousing one right as above the others nor is it neglecting civic responsibility and duty. Rights are not entitlements and freedom is not license.
Patriotism is knowing the foundational documents upon which the nation is established and the institutions by which it lives. Patriotism is allegiance to the concepts and truths of those foundational documents and respect for those institutions. Patriotism is not allegiance to an individual or political party; it is respect for an office. Patriotism demands attention to the truth, not to lies or conspiratorial hypotheses. Patriotism is not populism and it certainly is not a quest for personal or political power.
What transpired in Washington, DC on 6 January 2021 was not the action of patriots. It was not the action of persons in search of the truth. Rather, what transpired were the actions of persons who had be fed falsehoods and conspiracies and who were willing to accept them as “alternative truths.” These were not patriots; these were persons persuaded to sedition by a person unfit to lead the nation.
For those in elected office who participated in attempts to overturn free and secure elections through unconstitutional means, at a minimum, deserve prompt removal and permanent prohibition from holding federal office. To wait for the next election would be a travesty; members of the House and Senate must face their fellows and hold them to account for acting against the Constitution and the institutions of the states and the federal government.
Gary Dunn
Monroeton
A few more rhymes for the never Trumpers
1.) Sleepy Joe worked hard in his basement
While Trump was out giving his spiel.
But we learned in early November
Who was “asleep at the wheel.”
2.) Trump said he won the election.
I think that is fake news.
He is trying to become a dictator
By denying our right to chose.
3.) Trump said to the Proud Boys
“Stand back” and “stand by.”
But what I want to know
Are they ready to pounce on Washington
If he signals them to go?
4.) The Trumps are at Mar-a-Lago
In their Christmastime vacation,
Where Melania has been busy
With recent renovations.
Now Donald is in a “tizzy”
No gold in the new decorations?
Theresa Brennan
Towanda
