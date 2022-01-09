Letters to the Editor, Jan. 9, 2022
‘Show me who your friends are ...’
An old proverb says, “Show me who your friends are, and I’ll tell you who you are.”
In the recent article reflecting on the January 6th attack on the US Capitol, Doug McLinko justifies his presence in DC that day with the same tired repetitions of the “Big Lie” of election fraud and Act 77. He says he was concerned by seemingly-unknown paramilitary attendees at Trump’s rally and thus left.
One has to wonder why Mr. McLinko felt disturbed. After all, in the months leading up to and after the election, it was clear to virtually everyone – including the FBI – that Trump’s supporters included groups with a penchant for violence: Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, 3-Percenters, and various flavors of white nationalist and white supremacist organizations. Members of these groups appeared at many Trump rallies and “Stop the Steal” events, and they had the support and outright encouragement of Doug’s favorite (via video) keynote speaker: the Trump-pardoned, currently-indicted, “We Build the Wall” grifter, Steve Bannon. On January 5th, 2021, Bannon said on his show – a show on which McLinko appeared just days prior to condemn state Sen. Gene Yaw: “we’re on the point of attack tomorrow.”
Whether or not Mr. McLinko was unaware of the high potential for violence at the Capitol on January 6th or participated in nothing more than a rally filled with violent rhetoric from multiple speakers, he has long associated himself with and promoted the views of those who inspired hundreds of others to commit violence in the heart of our democracy in an effort to thwart the democratic and Constitutional practice of counting electoral votes.
We see who Doug’s friends are and, much like his friend, the former DA and now-convicted sexual predator, they tell us who he is.
Jennifer Knecht
Athens
Response to Mr. Fedorchak
As usual, Mr. Fedorchak writes another letter mostly devoid of facts or evidence. He talks about Biden supporters being anti-Trump when he never does anything but trash Biden.
Let’s recap some of his claims:
10. This may be true. Crime rates have increased mainly because of gun violence. Something needs to happen with our current gun laws.
9. The FBI was used to investigate people who threatened school board members. Mr. Fedorchak must be reading the false information put out by Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan.
8 Vaccine Mandates – Mr., Fedorchak would be the first to complain if the economy was failing yet it is thriving because people are vaccinated and business is up and running. Did Mr. Fedorchak challenge the mandates for his children to be vaccinated to go to school?
7. Oil — I think that he better understand the economy and oil markets. Gas prices are high because the demand has increased with the increase in economy coupled with OPEC and American producers cutting back on production to make profits.
6. Pipeline – it was already 90% completed when Biden took office. Even Trump was unable to stop the pipeline. For the record, Biden was also opposed to it but ended up giving it the go ahead after pressure from European allies.
5. Ukraine – no evidence provided on this statement. We have continued to arm the Ukraine during the crisis and unless Mr. Fedorchak wants us to send troops to the region, then this is about all we could do. If Russia invades, then their fragile economy will take a big hit. They cannot afford that alternative.
4. More unaccompanied minors than in 2019 but more families crossed in 2019.
3. You can’t have your cake and eat it too; either a stimulated economy or recession. Inflation will end as it always has in our economic history.
2 To do so, he needs help from the Republicans
1. I agree, the Afghan situation was poorly handled. It could have been executed better.
Mike Angerson,
Towanda
Traffic circle troubles
Oh, for cryin’ out loud! Just got notice that they are planning a traffic circle at the five corners in Wysox, a projected $3.1 million project. “Projected” in governmentese means, “Add one more zero.” And for what? I go through that intersection several times a week, never any particular problem. We’ve been through all this before. Does anyone think that turning a simple left turn from South Main Street onto the nearly empty Route 220 bypass into a confusing maze is an improvement? Or the intersection of Routes 220 and 199 just south of Athens? Meanwhile, to make a left turn onto Route 6 from East Street, I and my neighbors often need to turn right, then turn left into an auto dealer, and pull back on to Route 6. Who makes these decisions? And how? Anyone who actually travels these routes on a regular basis?
Duane Campbell
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.